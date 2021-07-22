Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Indian Idol 12's Mohd Danish defends Shanmukhapriya against trolls: 'I can't sing the way she does'
tv

Indian Idol 12's Mohd Danish defends Shanmukhapriya against trolls: 'I can’t sing the way she does'

Mohd Danish of Indian Idol 12 has spoken in defence of his co-contestant Shanmukhapriya, who was trolled online for her singing.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 02:59 PM IST
Mohd Danish has made it to top 6 on Indian Idol 12.

Mohd Danish, who has made it to top six on the latest season of Indian Idol 12, has spoken about his co-contestant Shanmukhapriya. Danish said that him and the others have asked Shanmukhapriya not to give any heed to online trolls.

Shanmukhapriya is being trolled for her unique singing voice. Danish said in an interview to a leading daily that Shanmukhapriya is an intelligent person and not bothered by others' opinion of her.

"We all feel sad if one of us gets trolled on social media and we try our best to boost up the confidence of the other person. We tell Shanmukhapriya to not get bothered about the comments and she is also very intelligent, she doesn’t takes the trolling seriously. Personally, I feel the people who troll singers on social media doesn’t have much knowledge about singing or music. We all know at least few things about music," he said.

"We know what Shanmukha sings is not normal and is not everybody’s cup of tea. I feel not everyone can do it. I also can’t sing the way she sings a song. Even if I undergo a training for 10 years, I won’t be able to sing so fabulously the way she does. People don’t see how much hard work she must have put in behind a song or a stage performance. We all singers try our best that we can win hearts of our audiences with our singing and they can see our efforts. If not this time at least in future, they will like our performance someday," he added.

Music composer Himesh Reshammiya recently gave Mohd Danish his first Bollywood song Dagga. He said that working with Himesh, who is among the three judges on the show, has always been a dream for his.

Topics
indian idol indian idol 12

