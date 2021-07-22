Chunky Panday recalls his mom Snehlata dressing him up as a girl: 'I used to wear these lovely earnings'

Actor Chunky Panday has recalled that his mother Snehlata Panday used to accompany him whenever he travelled for films, making him the 'only hero who travelled with his mom'. He also said that till the age of two his mother would dress him up like a girl, adding that he 'used to wear these lovely earnings'. Snehlata Panday died on July 10.

Speaking to a leading daily, Chunky Panday said, "I have travelled with her everywhere and I was known as a mama's boy. Normally heroines used to take their mothers along with them while travelling for films, I was the only hero who travelled with his mom. And since I didn't have any steady girlfriend, I used to take my mother everywhere. I am glad that she got to see the world with me.

He also recalled, "When I was born, she always wanted to have a daughter and she got a son. So, till the age of 2, she used to dress me up like a girl. I used to wear these lovely earnings and that's why today when I go shopping, I normally pick up ladies clothes and the shopkeeper asks me if this is for my wife or for my daughter and I say, it's for me (chuckles)."

He also said that he was a 'naughty kid' and troubled his mother as a child. Chunky recalled an incident when he had picked up his father's razor and shaved his entire face along with the eyebrows. On seeing him, his mother got scared thinking that he contracted 'some disease due to which I have lost all my facial hair and then she was very angry with me'.

A few days after the death of his mother, Chunky Panday had shared an Instagram post. Sharing several pictures he had captioned it, "M stands for Mother, you can never get Another. Dr Snehalata Panday my Mother, always told me this when I was a naughty Kid. I Realize it now. Will Miss You MOM."

Earlier on Mother's Day, he had shared a throwback picture of his mother. In the caption, he had written, "Always A Mama's Boy. My mother on the set's of Gunahon ka Faisla 1988. Happy Happy Mothers Day to you All."