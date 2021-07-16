Chunky Panday remembers mother in emotional post: 'You can never get another'

Actor Chunky Panday has shared a tribute for his mother after her death last week. Sharing multiple pictures with his mom, on Instagram Dr Snehalata Panday, Chunky remembered something she would often tell him.

"M stands for Mother, you can never get Another. Dr Snehalata Panday my Mother, always told me this when I was a naughty Kid. I Realize it now. Will Miss You MOM," Chunky wrote with the photo album. The post included throwback pictures from when Chunky was younger. It also included photos of his mother with his daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa. His wife, Bhavana Pandey, friends Kanika Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan left heart emojis on the post.





Earlier this week, Ananya Panday had also shared a post dedicated to her grandma. Sharing childhood pictures with her, she wrote, "Rest in power, my angel. when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair.

"She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much," she added.

Also read: Balika Vadhu's Avika Gor, Shashank Vyas, Avinash Mukherjee remember 'dadisaa' Surekha Sikri: 'Will always love you'

Ananya also reposted Chunky's Instagram tribute. "Miss you dadi," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

On Snehalata's death, Chunky and his family got support from their friends Karisma Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Neelam and Samir Soni, Seema Khan and others.