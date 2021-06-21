Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt’s elimination leaves Navya Naveli Nanda heartbroken and emotional

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, has been religiously following Indian Idol 12. She was heartbroken as her favourite contestant, Sawai Bhatt, was eliminated from the show on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a picture of Sawai Bhatt on Indian Idol 12 and wrote, “Keep singing and shining!!!!!” She also added a bunch of crying and heartbreak emojis.

Navya Naveli Nanda on Instagram Stories.

Other viewers of Indian Idol 12 were also unhappy about the decision. Reacting to a post by the official Twitter handle of Sony TV on Sawai’s elimination, many fans threatened to boycott the show. “Wrong decision of sawai Boycott Indian idol,” one wrote. “Was watching the show to follow #SawaiBhatt, totally scripted show. #boycottindianidol #bringsawaiback. @VishalDadlani would never let this happen if he had stayed,” another said.

“Sawai is a very talented singer with a magical voice - so even and smooth as it moves through the different registers, so clear and supported especially in his high range. From his song and his behaviour it is clear he has a good and kind heart. Indian idol is less without him,” a third commented. “What the hell is going on indian idol...Sawai bhatt is far better then most of the singers in indian idol show. Indian idol is only for #TRP nothing else!! #SawaiBhatt is out… #IndianIdol #IndianIdol12,” a fourth added.

On Saturday night, Navya shared a video of Sawai performing the Baghban title track and wrote on Instagram Stories, “Yes!!!!! C’mon!!!!” As he reposted the video on his page, she reacted, “Fangirl moment aaaa.”

Sawai is a puppeteer and singer who hails from Rajasthan’s Nagaur. In an earlier interview with SpotboyE, he reacted to Navya cheering for him every week. “It is my honour to receive so much love and affection from the granddaughter of Shri Amitabh Bachchan Sir whose name is Ms Navya Nandaji. I am encouraged by her support towards my performances week on week. It definitely heightens my spirit and motivates me to perform better,” he said.