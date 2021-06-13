Indian Idol 12: When Will Smith shocked Mini Mathur with his energy, wanted to give Aishwarya Rai US citizenship

Singing reality show Indian Idol has hosted many Bollywood celebrities over the years but did you know that once even Hollywood star Will Smith paid the show a visit? In 2006, Will arrived on the show's sets, met a few participants and shared some words of encouragement.

Will Smith visited Indian Idol during its second season. He was greeted with a white shawl, a garland of roses and even an 'aarti' done by the contestants. Host Mini Mathur introduced him to everyone and he later had a chat with contestant. At one point, he even jumped up on the couch and started screaming. While talking to the contestants he said, "My first trip to India, I will make sure to handle myself respectfully. I would give Aishwarya Rai US citizenship."

Will has starred in multiple hit films such as Hitch, Bad Boys, The Pursuit of Happyness and more. In 2018, he even visited the sets of Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. While he shot for a segment for YouTube channel with the film's cast and crew, he was not part of the movie.

Also in 2018, Will appeared as a speaker during the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The chat session was hosted by Farhan Akhtar, who Will said, looked like Clark Kent.

When asked about a possible plan to make a debut in Bollywood movies, Smith said, “One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her.”

Indian Idol is currently in its 12th season. It is hosted by singer Neha Kakkar and music composers Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.