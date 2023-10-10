Indian Idol: Shreya Ghoshal sobs, Vishal Dadlani can't believe how well this visually challenged girl can sing. Watch

A new promo from a recent episode of Indian Idol introduces fans to Menuka Poudel. Menuka is a visually challenged singer and she managed to leave everyone speechless with her soulful voice. (Also read: Kumar Sanu, Vishal Dadlani attempt Shreya Ghoshal's question about most musical food. Do you know the answer?)

Shreya couldn't help but cry

Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani were mighty impressed by Menuka's singing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As she arrived on stage, Menuka broke into a rendition of Lagaan's O Paalan Haare, originally sung by the late legendary Lata Mangeshkar. Hearing her slower, lower tempo version of the Javed Akhtar-AR Rahman masterpiece, judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Kumar Sanu were in awe of her. Shreya also broke into full sobs over her song.

Watch it yourself:

A perfect match

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Shreya, Vishal and Kumar joined Menuka on stage. Shreya and Menuka sang former's Bajirao Mastani song Mohe Rang Do Laal together. While Shreya led the singing, Menuka followed her in her steps perfectly. Hearing her sing, Shreya even threw her head back in disbelief and Vishal put his hands on his face.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Promo clips of Menuka's episode were shared by SonyTV. Fans of the show were also impressed by her talent. “She is the winner .. I have watched her duet with Shreya mam, Menuka sang so so well. She deserves to win,” wrote a person. “Goosebumps, may God bless her , listening her in loop,” wrote another. “I am going through a bad phase and after listening to this song in her voice gave me some hope," commented a third one.

Indian Idol is currently in its 14th season and airs Saturday and Sunday at 8pm. The new season began airing on October 7. Marking its beginning, Shreya wrote on Instagram, “7th October se sab milke ‘Music ka sabse bada tyohaar’ manaayenge (We will celebrate music's biggest festival from October 7)!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Vishal wrote in a post, “Three exhausting audition days later, we have found absolutely BLAZING talent for #IndianIdol14, and also gone slightly mad in the process!! Loving shooting with Her Majesty Maharani Gupluwanti Devi @shreyaghoshal again and with @kumarsanuofficial too! (Seeing a new side to him like never before! He has NO filter!)”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.