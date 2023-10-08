Kumar Sanu, Vishal Dadlani attempt Shreya Ghoshal's question about most musical food. Do you know the answer?

Singers Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal and music composer Vishal Dadlani are currently on the judges panel on Indian Idol. Several promos for the singing reality show feature the three of them playing puzzles with each other. Now a new promo of Sunday's upcoming episode shows Shreya asking Vishal and Kumar Sanu to name ‘the most musical food’. Both of them could not give the right answer. Also read: Sunidhi Chauhan on being pitted against Shreya Ghoshal: ‘We’re all here for the music’ Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu on Indian Idol.

Shreya Ghoshal's question for Vishal Dadlani, Kumar Sanu

Sony shared the promo with the caption: “Shreya ma’am ne bataaya kaunsa hai sabse musical khaana! (Shreya has revealed the most musical food).” It shows Shreya asking Vishal and Kumar Sanu to solve the puzzle. Vishal says it could be shalgam (turnip) since it sounds like sargam (musical notes). But it turns out to be the wrong answer. Kumar Sanu says it could be milkshake since it 'shakes'. But Shreya denied it to be the right answer.

Finally, Shreya revealed that dosa was the most musical food. Explaining it further, Kumar Sanu said that it says ‘sa (a musical note)’ twice and hence, its the most musical food.

Kumar Sanu's question for Shreya and Vishal

Sony had shared another Indian Idol promo on Sunday but it was deleted later. It showed Kumar Sanu asking his co-judges about the similarity between a lyricst and a rickshaw puller. The promo showed Kumar Sanu asking Shreya, “Ajha ek cheez bata…lyricist and rickshaw…in dono me se kaunsi ek cheez hai jo common hai (tell me one thing, what's common between a song writer and a rickshaw puller)?”

In the now deleted video, Vishal made a failed attempt and said that both are possibly very tired. Shreya also made a failed attempt and said that just like rickshaw wala, lyricst also says sometimes, “nahi jana hai (will not go).” Kumar Sanu finally revealed that it's the ‘meter (charges per length)’ that's common between a lyricist and a rickshaw wala.

Indian Idol is back with its 14th season. Actor Hussain Kuwajerwala is returning to host the singing reality show after eight years.

