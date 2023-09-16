Sunidhi Chauhan on being pitted against Shreya Ghoshal: ‘We’re all here for the music’

Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal started their film singing careers almost around the same time. Since then, the two have been pitted against each other, despite very different singing styles. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sunidhi claimed that she doesn't see her equation with Shreya as a rivalry. (Also Read: When young Sunidhi Chauhan sang in front of Lata Mangeshkar, got emotional after receiving trophy. Watch) Sunidhi Chauhan has always been pitted against Shreya Ghoshal

What Sunidhi said

“Not just Shreya, there are so many other singers. Shilpa Rao, Shalmali (Kholgade), Niti (Mohan)… you have to look at us when we meet. It's a party. We love meeting each other. We chat, we crack up. We're just here for the music, and the love for it, purely,” Sunidhi said in the interview.

She agreed that such comparisons have existed since the 1960s, when Lata Mangeshkar was pitted against her very own younger sister Asha Bhosle, or in the 1980s, when Kavita Krishnamurthy was pitted against Alka Yagnik.

“Jahan tak logo ki baat hai, unko ye karna chahiye. Kyunki unko wo karke khushi milti hai (As far as people who say such things are concerned, they should do it. Becasue they feel happy doing so). They love to compare two people. I don't know unko kya numbers milte hain ussey. But unko kuchh toh milta hai. Toh unko karne do. Wo apna kaam kar rahe hain, hum apna kaam kar rahe hain (I don't know what numbers they derive from doing this. But there's something they're getting out of this. So let them do it. They're doing their job, we're doing ours),” Sunidhi added in the interview.

About Sunidhi and Shreya

Sundihi started her film career with Ram Gopal Varma's 1999 musical romance Mast, starring Kareena Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. Shreya began her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2002 period romance Devdas, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit.

Sundihi's last memorable tracks were in Vikramaditya Motwane's period show Jubilee on Prime Vidoe India. She's also released a new single, called Tum Kehte Ho. Shreya recently won a National Award for Best Playback Singer - Female.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON