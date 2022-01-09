India’s Best Dancer 2 finale: Saumya Kamble lifts trophy, Gourav Sarwan is runner-up

India's Best Dancer Season 2 contestant Saumya Kamble won the trophy on Sunday night with Gourav Sarwan as the runner-up. Both Saumya and Gourav were not physically present as they were unwell and joined in via video calls.

Roza Rana is the second runner-up, Raktim Thaturia is the third runner-up and Zamroodh took fifth place. The finale episode aired from 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

The finalists on this season of India's Best Dancer were--Gourav Sarwan with choreographer Rupesh Soni, Zamroodh with choreographer Sonali Kar, Roza Rana with choreographer Sanam Johar, Saumya Kamble with choreographer Vartika Jha, and Raktim Thakuria with choreographer Aryan Patra.

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the show was judged by Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora. However, Malaika wasn't a part of the finale episode of the show. India's Got Talent's judges Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir were also a part of the finale.

Singer Mika Singh and choreographer Dharmesh were also a part of India's Best Dancer season 2. During the episode, all the 12 contestants of the season gave a grand performance on stage. They danced to Shankara Re and other songs.

Earlier, Indian Express had quoted Saumya as saying, "I never imagined coming this far! I am extremely overwhelmed to be in the ‘Best 5’ because in a way, I am fulfilling my mother’s dream by being a part of this show. Today, because of her support, I have reached this far in the show! My father is also all smiles. It’s truly a surreal feeling."

Gourav added, "I am so grateful to the platform of India’s Best Dancer for giving me a chance to be here and represent my dance techniques. It is a blessing to have a choreographer like Rupesh sir who has been a constant support in this journey."

