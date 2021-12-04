Asha Bhosle bursts into laughter on hearing participant's love story, gives relationship advice on India's Best Dancer

Asha Bhosle is all set to appear as a special guest on dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. The promo for the upcoming episode shows her giving out relationship advice to a participant who is dealing with a heartbreak.

Sony shared a new promo, the caption of which read, “Sirf suron ke maamle mein hi nahi par @asha.bhosle ji relationships ke maamle bhi master hai. Dekhiye unki yeh heartwarming relationship advice for #BestRaktim, #IndiasBestDancer season 2 mein (Asha Bhosle is not just the queen of melody but is also a master in relationships. See her giving heartwarming relationship advice to Raktim).”

The promo shows Asha arriving on the show to a warm welcome. While talking to participant Raktim Thakuria, she talks to him about all that has gone wrong in his love story. She says, “kisine bataya ki inka pyaar me kujh gadbad ho gya hai aur wo brahmachari rahna chahta hai (someone told me something has gone wrong in his love story and now he wants to remain single).” Maniesh informs her that his love has gone away with someone else. Asha bursts into laughter along with all others.

When Maniesh requests her to give him some relationship advice, Asha sings her song Jhuka Ke Sar Ko Puchho from the film Satte Pe Satta. She added, “aise bologe to ladki kabhi kahin nahi jayegi (if you will say like this, the girl will never go anywhere).”

Asha is the special guest on the show which would be celebrating her 75 years in the music industry with dance. In another promo, the legend was seen expressing her desire to learn dance. She even shook a leg with show judge Malaika Arora and on stage, besides singing a few songs.