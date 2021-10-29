Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / India's Best Dancer 2: Malaika Arora reacts as contestant proposes to her but ends up calling her 'didi'
tv

India's Best Dancer 2: Malaika Arora reacts as contestant proposes to her but ends up calling her 'didi'

A new promo from India's Best Dancer 2 has been shared online. In the video, a contestant proposed to Malaika Arora but ended up calling her ‘didi’. 
Malaika Arora with a contestant on IBD 2.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 05:42 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Malaika Arora was left speechless after a contestant participating in the audition round of India's Best Dancer 2 proposed to her. Malaika is one of the judges on the show. 

In a video shared by Sony Television on social media, a young contestant was seen standing on the stage with Maniesh Paul by his side. Malaika, dressed in a shimmery gold outfit, stood in front of the dancer. 

The participant held Malaika's hand and proposed to her. However, instead of calling out her name, he called her ‘didi (big sister).’ He said, “I love you, didi.” While Malaika was left speechless, Maniesh joked, “Ye rakshabandan se hi bahar nahi nikal raha (He is not leaving the bro-zone).” Geeta Kapur was in splits.

 

RELATED STORIES

Although the second season of the dance show has just begun, Malaika has already had her share of funny experiences withcontestants. In a previously aired episode, a contestant asked Malaika if he could pull her cheeks. Although Malaika allowed it, she seemed scared when the fan came close. 

Another excited fan, while complimenting her, told Malaika that she's become prettier than before. “Aap bahut hi sundar ho gaye ho pehle se. Pehle patli thi (You've become prettier than before. You were slimmer before,)” he said, leaving Malaika stunned. 

He also recorded a video with her in which he said, “I have come here to perform on Chaiyya Chaiyya guys and seeing the real Chaiyya Chaiyya (girl), I'm feeling very good. I think I'm dreaming.” Malaika posed with him for the video.

Also read: Aryan Khan gets bail: Malaika Arora thanks god, Sonam Kapoor says 'finally'

Malaika was the judge of the first season as well. She joined Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. She had to take a brief break when she was diagnosed with Covid-19. At the time, Nora Fatehi filled in for her. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malaika arora india best dancer
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sudha Chandran hopes for a better, user-friendly experience for specially-abled people

5

Kajol to Shruti Haasan: Celebs attend film event in Dubai

Karan says Tejasswi is a ‘tough nut to crack' but he 'will take what he wants'

KBC 13: Amitabh turns away, blushes hard as he remembers love marriage with Jaya
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP