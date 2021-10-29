India's Best Dancer 2: Malaika Arora reacts as contestant proposes to her but ends up calling her 'didi'

Malaika Arora was left speechless after a contestant participating in the audition round of India's Best Dancer 2 proposed to her. Malaika is one of the judges on the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by Sony Television on social media, a young contestant was seen standing on the stage with Maniesh Paul by his side. Malaika, dressed in a shimmery gold outfit, stood in front of the dancer.

The participant held Malaika's hand and proposed to her. However, instead of calling out her name, he called her ‘didi (big sister).’ He said, “I love you, didi.” While Malaika was left speechless, Maniesh joked, “Ye rakshabandan se hi bahar nahi nikal raha (He is not leaving the bro-zone).” Geeta Kapur was in splits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although the second season of the dance show has just begun, Malaika has already had her share of funny experiences withcontestants. In a previously aired episode, a contestant asked Malaika if he could pull her cheeks. Although Malaika allowed it, she seemed scared when the fan came close.

Another excited fan, while complimenting her, told Malaika that she's become prettier than before. “Aap bahut hi sundar ho gaye ho pehle se. Pehle patli thi (You've become prettier than before. You were slimmer before,)” he said, leaving Malaika stunned.

He also recorded a video with her in which he said, “I have come here to perform on Chaiyya Chaiyya guys and seeing the real Chaiyya Chaiyya (girl), I'm feeling very good. I think I'm dreaming.” Malaika posed with him for the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Aryan Khan gets bail: Malaika Arora thanks god, Sonam Kapoor says 'finally'

Malaika was the judge of the first season as well. She joined Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. She had to take a brief break when she was diagnosed with Covid-19. At the time, Nora Fatehi filled in for her.