India’s Got Talent: Shilpa Shetty goes ‘arre baap re’, Badshah is stunned as Rajasthani contestant dances on swords

The judges of India's Got Talent were left stunned as a young contestant performed a balancing act on stage. Shilpa reacted with an ‘Oh my god.’ Watch the video here. 
Snippets from India's Got Talent. (Instagram)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 04:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The judges of India's Got Talent Season 9--Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir--were left stunned at a recent performance on the show. Rajasthani folk dancer Praveen Prajapat, who specialises in the Bhavai form of dance, left the judges in awe as he presented a balancing act. The contestant aptly set his performance to the song Baawre from the film Luck By Chance.

A new promo of the show, shared by Sony Entertainment Television, shows Praveen collecting small glasses from Manoj and Shilpa before balancing a matka (a clay vessel) on his head. While the judges already appeared impressed by that, Praveen had more in store as he stood up on a platform created with swords. Shilpa can be heard saying, “Oh my god” while Badshah was left speechless.

Praveen then proceeds to balance a cylinder on his head, topped by an assortment of matkas. Shilpa says, “Arre baap re” (an expression of astonishment) while Badhshah instructs the helper to place the matkas properly so that they don't fall. “Keep it straight,” he says. Kirron Kher can be seen hiding her face with her saree in nervous anticipation.

Earlier, Shilpa got goosebumps while listening to a five-year-old contestant sing Ghar More Pardesiya with her mother. Kirron Kher, known for her outspoken self, recently reacted to a contestant drinking jugs of water and spitting it out in colours, calling it ‘vomit.’

Also read: Disgusted Kirron Kher exclaims ‘dur phitte muh’, says India’s Got Talent contestant is ‘selling vomit for 200’. Watch

The judges often feature in hilarious videos shared by Shilpa and Kirron on social media. Shilpa recently attempted to rap a Badshah song, saying that's her ‘hidden talent’, when the rapper jokingly said it should remain hidden only.

India's Got Talent Season 9 airs on Sony TV at 8 pm on weekends.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

