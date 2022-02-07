India’s Got Talent: Shilpa Shetty screams, Kirron Kher says 'mat kar bhai' on watching contortionist's act

India's Got Talent judges Shilpa Shetty and Kirron Kher seem to be getting one shock after another as the participants showcase unique talents from contortion to spellbinding gymnastics on the show. A new promo shows participant Aditya Malviya scaring the judges with his bone-chilling act.

Sony introduced the participant with the caption, “Humare judges ki tarah aapki aankhe bhi khuli reh jaayengi, Aditya Malviya ke iss Crazy bones contortion talent ko dekhne ke baad! (Like our judges, you will also be stunned on watching Aditya Malviya's crazy contortion talent)."

The video shows participant Aditya making an unexpected entry on stage through the joint of a chair. He twists his body in a totally unexpected manner as the song Bekhayali plays in the background with a haunted tone. At one point, Kirron exclaims, “mat kar bhai (please don't do it)” and adds “ayee daraane wala act hai (this is a scary act).” Shilpa also gives out a loud scream as Aditya twists his hand like a screwdriver.

As the act comes to an end with Aditya doing a twisted hello to the judges, Shilpa stares at him in shock and says, “Bas kar yaar kitna darayega (stop it please, how much will you scare us).” Host Arjun Bijlani is also heard saying backstage “rubber hai ye (he is made of rubber).”

The viewers praised Aditya’s talent in the comments section. A fan called him a, “Great , awesome..Superb talent.” Another said, “Bhai kya level ka mobility and flexibility hai aapka (Brother, what level of mobility and flexibility you have).”

Shilpa often shares funny videos from the making of the show on Instagram. Most of them are about Kirron Kher making fun of Badshah and scolding him for taking too much time in the makeup room. Kirron made a comeback as a judge on the show after her blood cancer diagno. She is also a sitting MP from Chandigarh.

