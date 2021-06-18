Indraneil Sengupta denies rumours of marriage with Barkha Bisht being in trouble due to his affair

Actor Indraneil Sengupta refuted rumours suggesting that his marriage with actor Barkha Bisht is on the rocks due to his affair with a woman from Kolkata. He maintained that he and his wife are very much ‘together’.

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht have been married since 2008. They have a nine-year-old daughter named Meira.

Speaking to a leading daily about speculation of his marriage with Barkha being in trouble, Indraneil said, “I have heard rumours of such kind about Barkha and my marriage and I knew they will trickle to the media, but there’s nothing like that.” He also maintained that they are not living separately. “No, we are together,” he said.

Indraneil also addressed rumours of him having an affair with a Kolkata-based woman. “I have heard this also. But for that to happen, I need to have gone to Kolkata. Right? I last went to Kolkata in February,” he said.

Indraneil and Barkha first met during the look test of their show, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, which aired in 2006. However, it was only after the show came to an end that they realised their love for each other.

On Barkha’s birthday in 2007, Indraneil popped the question. They tied the knot on March 1, 2008. The couple participated together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5.

Apart from shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Jamai Raja and Nimki Mukhiya, Indraneil is known for films like Kahaani and Calendar Girls. Barkha, meanwhile, has been a part of serials such as Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, Doli Saja Ke and Naamkarann.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Indraneil talked about juggling between different films, television and the digital medium. “Basically, as an actor, I should be doing everything possible. Why will I say yes or no to certain things in terms of mediums? Won’t that be an illogical stand to have? Every medium has its own charm, we can’t put a medium down. When I get offers, I really need to understand what matters more to me — longer commitment and reaching every household via TV with a show or reaching a selective few via a film or going beyond borders via a web show. I weigh in on the offers I get, before I move ahead,” he said.