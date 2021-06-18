Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Indraneil Sengupta denies rumours of marriage with Barkha Bisht being in trouble due to his affair
tv

Indraneil Sengupta denies rumours of marriage with Barkha Bisht being in trouble due to his affair

Indraneil Sengupta maintained that all is well in his marriage with Barkha Bisht. He also shut down rumours of having an affair with a Kolkata-based woman.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 07:53 AM IST
Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht got married in 2008.

Actor Indraneil Sengupta refuted rumours suggesting that his marriage with actor Barkha Bisht is on the rocks due to his affair with a woman from Kolkata. He maintained that he and his wife are very much ‘together’.

Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht have been married since 2008. They have a nine-year-old daughter named Meira.

Speaking to a leading daily about speculation of his marriage with Barkha being in trouble, Indraneil said, “I have heard rumours of such kind about Barkha and my marriage and I knew they will trickle to the media, but there’s nothing like that.” He also maintained that they are not living separately. “No, we are together,” he said.

Indraneil also addressed rumours of him having an affair with a Kolkata-based woman. “I have heard this also. But for that to happen, I need to have gone to Kolkata. Right? I last went to Kolkata in February,” he said.

Indraneil and Barkha first met during the look test of their show, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, which aired in 2006. However, it was only after the show came to an end that they realised their love for each other.

On Barkha’s birthday in 2007, Indraneil popped the question. They tied the knot on March 1, 2008. The couple participated together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5.

Also read | Vidya Balan recalls being asked to work around hero’s dates: ‘Didn’t matter if I had a more prominent role’

Apart from shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Jamai Raja and Nimki Mukhiya, Indraneil is known for films like Kahaani and Calendar Girls. Barkha, meanwhile, has been a part of serials such as Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, Doli Saja Ke and Naamkarann.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Indraneil talked about juggling between different films, television and the digital medium. “Basically, as an actor, I should be doing everything possible. Why will I say yes or no to certain things in terms of mediums? Won’t that be an illogical stand to have? Every medium has its own charm, we can’t put a medium down. When I get offers, I really need to understand what matters more to me — longer commitment and reaching every household via TV with a show or reaching a selective few via a film or going beyond borders via a web show. I weigh in on the offers I get, before I move ahead,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indraneil sengupta barkha sengupta

Related Stories

tv

Indraneil Sengupta reacts after being slammed for calling wife Barkha ‘neighbour’s envy, owner’s pride’

UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2020 07:27 PM IST
tv

My wife suggested the caption herself: Indraneil Sengupta on being trolled for objectifying women

UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2020 11:35 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP