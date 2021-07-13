Inside Disha Parmar's at-home bachelorette party: Bride-to-be dances to Koi Mil Gaya with friends, watch

Television actor Disha Parmar, who is set to tie the knot with singer Rahul Vaidya, celebrated her bachelorette party at home with her friends. Disha and Rahul had announced last week that they will get married on July 16.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Disha Parmar shared several pictures from the celebrations. In the photos, she can be seen dressed in casuals--a black crop top paired with jeans. She captioned the post, "I love you girls! (black hearts emojis) @ashnakhanna21 @vedikabhandari @poojamuralia."

Reacting to the post, Rahul Vaidya commented, "MY BRIDE" followed by two red heart emojis. Fans also showered their love on the post. A fan wrote, "Congratulations Both of You , My loving Couple's." Another said, "Prettiest bride to be." A third said, "So happy to see you happy." "Lovley Looking Dear," said another fan. Many also dropped heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis.

Her friends also shared videos and pictures from the party. In one of the clips shared by her friend on her Instagram, Disha can be seen dancing to the song Koi Mil Gaya, from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In another Instagram Story, she said, "who's the bride, I'm the bride". She and her friends also grooved to the Gela Gela song from Aitraaz. In another Instagram Story, she is seen playing with balloons and holding a mug that read, 'I said yes!'

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya took to Twitter and posted a joint statement, informing fans about their wedding. "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love Disha & Rahul #TheDisHulWedding."

Videos of Rahul and Disha preparing for the wedding festivities have emerged online. Last week, a video of the couple practising a dance performance for their sangeet ceremony surfaced online.

Rahul also sang Mere Haath Mein for Disha as they got their hand castings made last week. Impression artist Bhavna Jasra shared posts on her Instagram page where Rahul can be seen serenading Disha as they put their hands into the mould.

Rahul realised his love for Disha while he was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. Last year, on her birthday, he proposed to her while he was still on the show. She publicly accepted the proposal when she appeared as a special guest in a Valentine’s Day episode. The couple was supposed to get married soon after Bigg Boss ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya will be seen next in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.