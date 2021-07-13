Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty asks Anushka Sen ‘main bakra hoon?’, she recreates Devdas moment with spider

A new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was dropped online by Colors, and this time, it centres around Anushka Sen. The 18-year-old left host Rohit Shetty stumped when she asked him to be a part of her vlog from Cape Town.

In the video, Anushka Sen asked Rohit Shetty, “Aap mere fans ko hi bol sakte hai? Mera vlog chal raha hai (Can you please say hi to my fans? I am recording my vlog).” He seemed to get awkward, at which point she told him, “Sir, you are very achcha G.O.A.T. (you are the Greatest Of All Time).” However, he seemed to be unfamiliar with the acronym and asked, “Main bakra hoon (Am I a goat)?”

Rohit then gave Anushka a taste of her own medicine. “Abhi tere saath kya hoga pata hai (You know what is going to happen to you)? E.G.A. Extreme ghor atyachaar (Extreme torture),” he told her.

Anushka could also be seen recreating a Devdas moment in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo. She sang Silsila Yeh Chahat Ka but instead of a diya (earthen lamp), she held a giant spider in her hands.





Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere on July 17 on Colors, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm. The other contestants this season include Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. Anushka is the youngest contestant.

In a statement, Rohit had said, “This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is extremely special, as seven years ago I started my journey as the host of the show in Cape Town and we are back in South Africa for a brand-new season. The thrill quotient will be at an all-time high as the new season will have some action-packed and pain-inducing stunts that the contestants will have to endure.”