Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo: Rohit Shetty, stumped by Abhinav Shukla’s science talk, gives shout-out to Salman Khan

A new promo of the soon-to-be-aired adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shared online by Colors. In the video, host Rohit Shetty got stumped by contestant Abhinav Shukla’s science talk. Rohit joked that he now understands why Bigg Boss host Salman Khan often lies down on the stage. Prior to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14.

The new Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 promo began with Abhinav Shukla performing a stunt that involved him trying to walk on a plank suspended in the air. He shook vigorously as he tried to maintain his balance.

In the promo, Abhinav was introduced as ‘Gyaanchand (someone who keeps imparting knowledge)’. He told Rohit Shetty, “Sir, woh jo neeche ka plank hai woh kaanpta hai. Science mein pada tha ki jab do bodies vibrate karti hai toh resonance aa jaati hai (the plank at the bottom keeps shaking. I studied in science class that two vibrating bodies cause resonance), which is disastrous.”

As Abhinav spoke his co-contestants were seen laughing, and a stumped Rohit sat on the ground. Rohit then imitated Salman Khan lying down on the stage of Bigg Boss and said, “Abhi mere ko samajh mein aaya ki Bigg Boss mein Salman bhai aise kyun ho jaate hai (Now I understand why Salman bhai often does this on Bigg Boss).”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere on July 17 on Colors. The show, which was shot in South Africa’s Cape Town amid the Covid-19 pandemic, will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.

Apart from Abhinav, Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli are also contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Other participants include Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahekk Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood.