Inside Kapil Sharma's Amritsar trip with wife Ginni, children Anayra, Trishaan: Bingeing on chole bhature and more

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to Instagram and shared video from his Amritsar trip. He enjoyed some family time with daughter Anayra Sharma, son Trishaan Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath. On Thursday, he shared pictures from his recent holiday with family. In his Instagram post, he included photos of himself with wife Ginni from their Golden Temple visit, a restaurant where all of them enjoyed chhole bhature, visit to his alma mater Hindu college, Heritage Haveli, got selfies clicked with fans, and much more. Many fans reacted to his Amritsar video. (Also read: Mira Rajput jumps into pool, feasts on Konkan thali on Goa holiday with kids Misha, Zain and Shahid Kapoor. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, Kapil shared beautiful pictures with his family. The video showed Kapil walking with his wife and daughter Anayra at Golden Temple. The three covered their heads, the way devotees usually do. Moments later, Kapil and Ginni feasted on chhole bhature with their children, which is a specialty of Amritsar. Kapil was all smiles while he enjoyed his food. He visited Hindu College, and walked towards the auditorium. Then, a group of his fans clicked selfies with him. In the end, he showed a beautiful view of clouds and sunset from his airplane. His post gave perfect Amritsar vibes to his fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video on Instagram Reels, Kapil wrote, “My college, my university, my teachers, my friends, my family, my town, the food, the feel, the holy temple 'Golden temple' ( smiling face with halo emoji). Thank you for all the blessings baba ji (smiling face with halo and hand folded emojis).” He used ‘Amritsar’, ‘Punjab’, ‘Guru Nanak dev university’, ‘happiness’ , ‘blessings’ and ‘gratitude’ as the hashtags.

Reacting to the clip, one of his fans wrote, “My favourite place, blessed.” Another fan commented, “Love you sir, you are my favourite (red heart emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Punjab da sherr: Kapil (Punjab's lion is Kapil).” A fan comment read, “I think you are getting more handsome day by day, Kappu.” “Chhole Bhature (drooling emoji)”, added one. Many fans posted red heart emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapil got married to Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12, 2018. They became parents to a daughter, Anayra Sharma, in December 2019. The couple welcomed their son Trishaan in 2021. Announcing the birth of Trishaan, Kapil took to Twitter handle and wrote, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON