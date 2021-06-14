Inside Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka’s baby shower: Balloons, cakes and a shout-out to ‘Squad Rann’

As Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha are expecting their second child, her friends threw her a surprise baby shower. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the garden party and called it the ‘best surprise ever’.

In two of the pictures, Rannvijay Singha was seen posing with his pregnant wife, Prianka Singha. He placed his hand upon her baby bump as they smiled for the cameras. Other photos featured her posing with her girl gang and the sweet spread, including cupcakes, chocolates and a cake that said ‘another one for Squad Rann’. Rannvijay and Prianka are also parents to a four-year-old girl named Kainaat.

Prianka Singha wrote on Instagram, “I was told ‘Pri, it's been 8 months since you've been in your tracks everyday with lockdown having been the best reason for you to be lazy, not social and stay in, but no more of this! Get your butt up, dress up and just be out in the garden on this date in the morning!’ .. and so I caved.. didn't need to go far really! BEST SURPRISE EVER. Thank you my K & M for putting together the loveliest, yummiest, most beautiful and so thoughtful baby shower for Rann and I!”

Prianka Singha went on to thank her friends, Karina and Melissa, for putting everything together. She also talked about their importance in her life. “Love you both so much and already missing you girls though we haven't moved yet! All of you girls thank you so so much for being a part of this wonderful surprise!” she added.

Rannvijay Singha shared the same post on his Instagram page and wrote, “So #blessed and #grateful for our #friends.” Currently, he is seen as the host of the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 13, alongside Sunny Leone. He is also known for MTV Roadies.