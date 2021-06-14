Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Inside Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka’s baby shower: Balloons, cakes and a shout-out to ‘Squad Rann’
tv

Inside Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka’s baby shower: Balloons, cakes and a shout-out to ‘Squad Rann’

Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha took to Instagram to share pictures from her baby shower on Sunday. The couple is expecting their second child.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 08:13 AM IST
Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha are expecting their second child.

As Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha are expecting their second child, her friends threw her a surprise baby shower. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the garden party and called it the ‘best surprise ever’.

In two of the pictures, Rannvijay Singha was seen posing with his pregnant wife, Prianka Singha. He placed his hand upon her baby bump as they smiled for the cameras. Other photos featured her posing with her girl gang and the sweet spread, including cupcakes, chocolates and a cake that said ‘another one for Squad Rann’. Rannvijay and Prianka are also parents to a four-year-old girl named Kainaat.

Prianka Singha wrote on Instagram, “I was told ‘Pri, it's been 8 months since you've been in your tracks everyday with lockdown having been the best reason for you to be lazy, not social and stay in, but no more of this! Get your butt up, dress up and just be out in the garden on this date in the morning!’ .. and so I caved.. didn't need to go far really! BEST SURPRISE EVER. Thank you my K & M for putting together the loveliest, yummiest, most beautiful and so thoughtful baby shower for Rann and I!”

Prianka Singha went on to thank her friends, Karina and Melissa, for putting everything together. She also talked about their importance in her life. “Love you both so much and already missing you girls though we haven't moved yet! All of you girls thank you so so much for being a part of this wonderful surprise!” she added.

Also see: Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, sons Arin and Ryan are rodeo-ready in Wild West-themed throwback photo

Rannvijay Singha shared the same post on his Instagram page and wrote, “So #blessed and #grateful for our #friends.” Currently, he is seen as the host of the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 13, alongside Sunny Leone. He is also known for MTV Roadies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rannvijay singha prianka singha

Related Stories

tv

Sunny Leone turns ‘naagin’ in hilarious photos, Rannvijay Singha is her target

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 03:37 PM IST
tv

Rannvijay Singha clearly wins the Bernie Sanders edit challenge with a Roadies meme: 'Tu banega?'

UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:08 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Socialism and Mamatha Banerjee, Tamil couple who went viral, tie the knot

Man trying to board moving train slips, cop and train guard save his life. Watch

Otter trapped inside car engine gets rescued in Scotland

Car drowns in sinkhole in Mumbai, viral video shocks tweeple. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP