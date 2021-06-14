Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, sons Arin and Ryan are rodeo-ready in Wild West-themed throwback photo
Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene pose with their sons Arin and Ryan.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene, sons Arin and Ryan are rodeo-ready in Wild West-themed throwback photo

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene posed with their sons, Arin and Ryan, in a Western-themed family photo. She shared the throwback picture on social media on Sunday night.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 07:41 AM IST

Madhuri Dixit treated fans to an unseen picture, featuring her husband Dr Shriram Nene and their sons Arin and Ryan, from her personal album on Sunday night. In the photo, the four of them were seen posing in all-black Wild West-style outfits in a Western saloon.

“The Wild Wild West #DressUp #SundayFunday,” Madhuri Dixit wrote, sharing the image on Instagram. Dr Shriram Nene, Arin and Ryan wore cowboy hats and posed with guns. Meanwhile, the actor wore fishnet stockings and boots, and completed her look with a feather hat. She posed with a handheld folding fan.

Riteish Deshmukh called it a ‘smashing picture’, while Mouni Roy dropped starstruck and heart emojis on the post. Fans also showered love on the throwback picture. “Haha this one is awesome,” one wrote. “Perfect Family @madhuridixitnene @drneneofficial,” another commented. “How adorable,” a third said.


Just last month, Madhuri shared a glimpse into her and Shriram’s ‘proud moment’ as their elder son Arin graduated from high school ‘with flying colours’. She posted a family photo, in which the teenager posed in a green graduation robe and cap.

“A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork, and focus to rise above the situation and succeed,” she wrote on Twitter.

“So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always #ProudParent #Classof2021 #GraduationDay,” she added.

Currently, Madhuri is seen as a judge on the reality show, Dance Deewane. She will soon make her digital debut with the Netflix series Finding Anamika.

