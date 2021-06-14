Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aaliyah Kashyap and Anurag Kashyap treat Shane Gregoire to pani puri, his reaction is priceless. Watch
In a new vlog, Aaliyah Kashyap revealed that her boyfriend Shane Gregoire is in India and he's enjoying numerous delicious treats during his stay here. In a vlog posted over the weekend, Aaliyah revealed she has moved to her father, director Anurag Kashyap's house and Shane is staying with her there.

Aaliyah Kashyap began the video by giving a quick tour of her room at the Anurag Kashyap's house before she headed to the airport to receive Shane. She then revealed that his first meal in India featured homemade lentils, rice, paneer, and other dishes. Shane was visibly impressed with the meal.

He was then seen enjoying a plate of chole bhature. While Shane was busy relishing the dish, Anurag expressed that he was jealous as he couldn't have it due to his heart condition. The filmmaker had undergone an angioplasty last month. The video also featured Aaliyah treating Shane to pani puri and his priceless reaction to the snack. Watch the video below:

Aaliyah has been dating Shane for a while now. The 20-year-old had previously revealed that she met Shane on a dating app. "On the dating app, I swiped on him first. On Hinge, it’s like, you swipe on them and then there is a like section where you can see who has liked you. And then, you can either like them back or ignore it. So he liked me back and we spoke," she said, in a vlog last month.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah reunites with her mom after 10 months, gives peek into her bedroom

She also revealed she kissed him first. “I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was waiting for him to kiss me but I was like, he is not doing it. Because I think he didn’t know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it. It was so awkward because we were talking and mid-sentence I did it, because I was thinking about it so much and I was so nervous,” she said.

