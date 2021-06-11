Madhuri Dixit’s pet Carmello excitedly welcomes her home: ‘All dog parents would relate to this’

Madhuri Dixit shared a new video on Instagram, in which she was greeted by her dog Carmello as she returned home. In the clip, her husband Dr Shriram Nene is seen opening the door, and her dog excitedly welcomes her, wagging his tail and jumping on her.

Even after Madhuri sits down, Carmello does not leave her side, enjoying the love she showers on him. “All dog parents would relate to this. Share your videos & tag me,” she captioned the video, which was set to the song I’m So Excited by Zoom.Like.

Fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post. “How cute,” one wrote, while another called her ‘an icon of beauty’. A third commented, “Madhuri ji good evening and superb cute video and superb ki ap apne dog ki itni care karti hai (it is superb how you care about your dog so much) madhuri ji superb.”





In an earlier video shared on her YouTube channel, Madhuri said that she and her family were hesitant to get another dog after their dog Riya died a few years ago. However, they decided to go and take a look at the dogs up for adoption.

Also read | Asha Negi on ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani: ‘It has been more than a year now, we all should move on’

“Jab hum gaye milne, pata nahi kyun, Carmello humko dekhte hi bha gaya. Bohot hi active tha, chulbula tha, idhar se udhar bhaag raha tha, khel raha tha ball ke saath, itna kood raha tha. Usko dekh ke, poore family ne immediately kaha ki, ‘This puppy is made for our family’ (When we went to see the dogs, we instantly took to Carmello. He was very active and playful, running around here and there, playing with the ball and jumping. When we saw him, all of us immediately said that this puppy is made for our family),” she said in the video.

Currently, Madhuri is seen as a judge on the reality show, Dance Deewane. She will soon make her digital debut with the Netflix series Finding Anamika.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

madhuri dixit Topics