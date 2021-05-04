IND USA
Madhuri Dixit shared an old picture with husband Dr Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit shares throwback picture with husband Dr Shriram Nene: 'Hold your loved ones closer than ever'

  • Madhuri Dixit shared an old picture with her husband Shriram Nene. In the post, the couple is seen holding each other as they pose for the camera.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 05:42 PM IST

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Tuesday shared a throwback picture with her husband Dr Shriram Nene. In the post on Instagram, the couple is seen holding each other as they pose for the camera. She captioned her post, "hold your loved ones closer than ever," and quoting Star Wars, added "#MayThe4thBeWithYou".

In the picture, she is seen pairing a full-sleeve top with dungarees and white sneakers. She is also wearing specs. Her husband is seen wearing a navy blue sweater over a shirt, paired with shorts and white sneakers.

Several celebs as well as her fans dropped comments on the post. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "such a beautiful picture" and Arjun Bijlani said, "cute". A fan wrote, "Such a cute pic maam." Another wrote, "Nice beautiful couple." A third wrote, "Sooo beautiful pic."

Last week she had informed fans that she had taken the second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. On Instagram, she posted a picture and wrote, "Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. #StayHomeStaySafe."

Also Read: TikToker unmatched Ben Affleck on dating app thinking he was fake, he sent her a video confirming his identity. Watch

Meanwhile, she will make her debut in the digital world with the Netflix family drama series titled Finding Anamika. The plot revolves around a global superstar, who is also a wife and a mother, who suddenly vanishes without a trace.

