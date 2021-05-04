TikToker unmatched Ben Affleck on dating app thinking he was fake, he sent her a video confirming his identity. Watch

A TikToker has shared a video that actor Ben Affleck allegedly sent her after she unmatched from him on a celebrity dating app. Nivine Jay and Affleck had matched on Raya, and assuming that he was an impostor, she deleted him.

Affleck then sent her a selfie video, in which he assured her that he was, indeed, who he said he was. "Nivine, why did you unmatch me?" the actor asked, adding, "It's me."

"Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram," Nivine wrote in her post.





Affleck was reportedly dating actor Ana de Armas for most of last year, but they split earlier in 2021. Most recently, he set the rumour mills churning after he was spotted with ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez, days after she announced her split from Alex Rodriguez.

De Armas briefly fuelled rumours of a patch-up when she posted pictures of herself wearing a locket which fans associated with her time with Affleck. But she shut the rumours down almost immediately, when she posted a follow-up story, which was simply a collection of stickers that said 'nope' and 'I don't think so'.

Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. In a 2020 interview on Good Morning America, Affleck had said that he wasn't looking for love on 'any websites'. "I know people who are on them and they have a fun time, but not me," he said. "I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed."

