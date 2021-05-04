IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / TikToker unmatched Ben Affleck on dating app thinking he was fake, he sent her a video confirming his identity. Watch
Ben Affleck is reportedly on the celebrity dating app Raya.
Ben Affleck is reportedly on the celebrity dating app Raya.
hollywood

TikToker unmatched Ben Affleck on dating app thinking he was fake, he sent her a video confirming his identity. Watch

  • A TikToker got a personal video of Ben Affleck confirming his identity, after she unmatched from him on a celebrity dating app, thinking he was an impostor.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 04:52 PM IST

A TikToker has shared a video that actor Ben Affleck allegedly sent her after she unmatched from him on a celebrity dating app. Nivine Jay and Affleck had matched on Raya, and assuming that he was an impostor, she deleted him.

Affleck then sent her a selfie video, in which he assured her that he was, indeed, who he said he was. "Nivine, why did you unmatch me?" the actor asked, adding, "It's me."

"Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram," Nivine wrote in her post.


Affleck was reportedly dating actor Ana de Armas for most of last year, but they split earlier in 2021. Most recently, he set the rumour mills churning after he was spotted with ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez, days after she announced her split from Alex Rodriguez.

De Armas briefly fuelled rumours of a patch-up when she posted pictures of herself wearing a locket which fans associated with her time with Affleck. But she shut the rumours down almost immediately, when she posted a follow-up story, which was simply a collection of stickers that said 'nope' and 'I don't think so'.

Also read: Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hang out days after singer-actor split with Alex Rodriguez

Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. In a 2020 interview on Good Morning America, Affleck had said that he wasn't looking for love on 'any websites'. "I know people who are on them and they have a fun time, but not me," he said. "I would love to have a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
ben affleck jennifer lopez jennifer garner ana de armas + 2 more

Related Stories

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
hollywood

Exes Ben and Jennifer hang out days after singer-actor split with Alex

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 09:04 PM IST
  • Ben Affleck was spotted visiting Jennifer Lopez's Los Angeles home on Friday. Affleck and the 51-year-old songstress were engaged in 2002 and made headlines as Bennifer during their years together.
READ FULL STORY
Ana De Armas dated Ben Affleck for a few months last year.
Ana De Armas dated Ben Affleck for a few months last year.
hollywood

Ana de Armas fuels rumours she's back with Ben Affleck, then shuts them down

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • Ana de Armas fuelled rumours that she'd gotten back together with Ben Affleck, and then seemingly shut them down in back-to-back social media posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP