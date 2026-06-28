Internet disgusted by Bengali serial Kamala Nivas for showing groom eating cockroach on first night

Kamala Nivas, the Bengali serial starring Dhruba Jyoti Sarkar Sanghati Banerjee, has found itself at the centre of a backlash. The show which airs on Zee Bangla has ignited a flurry of reactions after an episode shows the male lead eating a cockroach to make sure no one comes near his lady love. (Also read: Internet outraged by television show Mahadev and Sons for romanticising domestic abuse: ‘This is disgusting’)

What happened in the show?

Actor Dhruba Jyoti Sarkar was seen eating a cockroach to prove his love for his wife.

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In the scene, the male lead, who plays the groom arrives at their house with his wife. As they interact with one another on their first night together, she is bitten by a cockroach. He is angry at the cockroach for disturbing them and coming in between their conversation, and proceeds to catch it with his bare hands. He then dips the cockroach in a glass of milk and eats it, shocking the wife.

The official Instagram account of Zee Bangla also posted a few scenes from the episode, where the cockroach part was shown. Take a look:

How internet reacted

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{{^usCountry}} Reactions to the episode quickly took over social media after it aired. Many were outraged by the illogical things shown in television just for shock value. Another said that this scene reminded them of the Hindi show Saubhagyavati Bhava where Karanvir Bohra's Viraj Dobriyal ate a cockroach too. One comment read, “Cockroach❌ oreo biscuit ✔️” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reactions to the episode quickly took over social media after it aired. Many were outraged by the illogical things shown in television just for shock value. Another said that this scene reminded them of the Hindi show Saubhagyavati Bhava where Karanvir Bohra's Viraj Dobriyal ate a cockroach too. One comment read, “Cockroach❌ oreo biscuit ✔️” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another said, “What is even happening in shows nowadays? How is this making sense?” “Are they really eating cockroaches to show their love? Should I laugh or should I cry?” asked another. “Everything was perfect except the cockroach scene,” wrote one user. “Viraj Dobriyal did it better,” quipped another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another said, “What is even happening in shows nowadays? How is this making sense?” “Are they really eating cockroaches to show their love? Should I laugh or should I cry?” asked another. “Everything was perfect except the cockroach scene,” wrote one user. “Viraj Dobriyal did it better,” quipped another. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kamala Nivas is available to watch on Zee Bangla from 6.30 pm to 7 pm, and is available to stream online in Zee5. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kamala Nivas is available to watch on Zee Bangla from 6.30 pm to 7 pm, and is available to stream online in Zee5. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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