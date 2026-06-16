Internet outraged by television show Mahadev and Sons for romanticising domestic abuse: ‘This is disgusting’

In the scene, which many X users complained about on the platform, Dheeraj (Aasim Khan) was seen slapping Rajji (Garvita Sadhwani), pushing her, and physically intimidating her. He pins her down on the bed and even burns her hand when it touches the hot iron. As she screams, he says that he will never have any feelings for her and their relationship feels like a trap, and he only has hatred for her.

Mahadev & Sons, the television show starring Shakti Anand, Garvita Sadhwani and Sneha Wagh, has found itself at the centre of a controversy . The show which airs on Colors has ignited the debate of portraying domestic abuse on television, after an episode from it featured the male lead Dheeraj slapping Rajji and hurting her.

A comment read, “Was interested in watching only because of the actors , but the story line is beyond repair. No character is relatable anymore, what an insult to Mahadev and sons (Kartikey and Ganesh) not an ounce of these respected gods traits in any of the males in this show.” A second user noted, “This is domestic violence... What the hell is happening in this show…This is harassment and could be triggering!!! Who the hell is writing this show?? This is disguting.”

Reacting to the scene, a user on X commented, “They’re romanticising abuse- pushed her around, slapped her, dumped a bucket of water on her, now burned her with an iron and he’s covering her screams in the name of romance??? End this crap!” Another said, “I can't believe what I saw today. They literally showed Dheeraj hurting rajji and then eventually romanticising abuse. He should be in jail, this is so disgusting . can't believe he is the same man who saved her from getting hurt by coming in between.”

“Domestic abuse is NOT a joke, and glorifying it in the name of love is highly irresponsible of the makers. Kids watch these shows. What message are you sending? Is it okay to treat your partner this way and to tolerate it if it’s done to you? Do better,” read a comment.

The show Mahadev & Sons was created and written by Saurabh Tewari. It airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm IST.