Is Jennifer Winget planning her wedding? Instagram comment sparks buzz

Is Jennifer Winget set to walk down the aisle soon? The rumour mill is in overdrive after the actor’s comment on a wedding dance reel on Instagram sent fans into a frenzy, fuelling fresh speculation about her possible wedding plans.

Jennifer Winget sparks wedding rumours

Jennifer Winget has made a name for herself with successful shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, and Dill Mill Gayye.

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Jennifer, who has always guarded her personal life closely, is now finding herself at the centre of swirling speculation. From engaging with wedding-themed posts to leaving a playful comment on a dance reel, her recent social media activity has left fans wondering if wedding bells are around the corner.

The buzz began when Jennifer dropped a comment on a wedding choreography reel, casually asking for an “intro lesson.” The seemingly light-hearted remark hinted at her interest in picking up the dance routine, and it was enough to set tongues wagging.

The caption of the Instagram reel read, "Want this for your wedding? Comment "Dance" and I'll send you a free intro lesson to try tonight! #weddingdance #weddinginspo #wedding #firstdance". In the comment section, Jennifer wrote, “Dance”.

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{{^usCountry}} In fact, the comment made social media users wonder if she is dropping subtle hints about her marriage plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, the comment made social media users wonder if she is dropping subtle hints about her marriage plans. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One wrote, “Jenniferr winget is getting married???? Fr?? Omggg this is so huge im crying”, with another writing, “I had this feeling for a few months (actually years) due to her frequent visits to Singapore but didn't talk about it with anyone because anyone here could say anything to me if it would have turned out to be wrong. So I didn't say anything.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One wrote, “Jenniferr winget is getting married???? Fr?? Omggg this is so huge im crying”, with another writing, “I had this feeling for a few months (actually years) due to her frequent visits to Singapore but didn't talk about it with anyone because anyone here could say anything to me if it would have turned out to be wrong. So I didn't say anything.” {{/usCountry}}

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One comment read, “Wow ?? Really”, with another reading, “Jennifer is indeed getting married. She followed some wedding photographer also. IT’S HAPPENING.”

There are rumours that she is dating Singapore-based William Ishmael. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

About Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget has made a name for herself with successful shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannah. She has explored the OTT medium with Code M.

Apart from her projects, she is often in the news for her personal life. Jennifer got married to Karan Singh Grover in April 2012, and filed for divorce in 2014. Jennifer and Karan started dating after they met on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye. In the show, Jennifer played the role of Dr Riddhima Gupta, while Karan played her love interest Dr Armaan Malik. Before marrying Jennifer, Karan was married to Shraddha Nigam. They filed for divorce after 10 months of their marriage. He later started dating Jennifer, while Shraddha got married to Dill Mill Gaye actor Mayank Anand.

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Later, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Jennifer opened up about her divorce with Karan. She said, “My separation was out in the public, and I wasn’t even on social media. People were writing a lot of sh*t about him and me. And it was an invasion of privacy for both of us. That period was very stressful. I was lost and didn’t know what was happening. I went back into my shell and work helped me to come back with this energy.”

Earlier this year, Jennifer and Karan Wahi grabbed headlines after rumours of their marriage surfaced online. At that time, Karan has reacted to the rumours through Instagram, writing, “Free ki PR ke liye bahut bahut shukriya (Thanks a lot for the free PR).”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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