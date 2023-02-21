Is Paul Rudd not a part of Friends WhatsApp group ? Actor reacts

Paul Rudd is known as a prominent figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new interview, he talked about featuring in the concluding seasons of the sitcom Friends, where he essayed the character of Mike Hannigan, Phoebe Buffay's boyfriend. As their relationship progressed, Mike and Phoebe eventually got married, making Rudd a part of the Friends' final episode. Rudd said he ‘shouldn’t have been part of the show' and narrated his experience was ‘surreal’. Additionally, he revealed that he isn't a member of the Friends WhatsApp group. (Also read: Fans praise Alex Belew's Thai steak salad recipe: ‘this looks so delicious!'; ask him: 'how do we get a dinner invite?')

In a conversation with Heart, reporter asked Rudd, “Is there a Friends' WhatsApp group?” He replied, “If there is, I am not on it.” A voice in the background said, “What a shame.” The reporter said, “I am going to thank you for being in Friends because Friends still on at my house. Did you have a lot of fun doing it?”

Rudd responded with a positive attitude, “Yeah I did, it was really fun and they were great. The whole thing was a bit surreal, I must say you know to be a part of that because I came on really late at the end.

“I mean you saved Phoebe basically. I..Umm. You are very kind to say that but I think you know I never knew that I was going to be in as many as I was but it also felt strange” when interviewer acknowledged his role on the show.

He continued further and said, “I mean I was in the last episode and I just thought, I shouldn't be here. This is..I'm getting like a front row seats..I am not supposed to see they were all crying. It was all emotional. Yeah, cool and I was just like woah! It was really, I mean, it was I felt very privileged but I was also like, I just I don't..I just want to sit back here and not get in the way."

Friends is a popular American television sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004, comprising ten seasons. The series revolved around six friends, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross, living in Manhattan, New York. It is known for its witty humor, relatable characters, and iconic catchphrases. The show has a massive fan following and has been credited with popularizing the ensemble sitcom format. Even after its finale, Friends continues to attract new viewers and has become a cultural phenomenon.

