'Woefully insufficient' is Real Housewives of Miami not paying Lisa Hochstein enough?

Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein has recently revealed her struggles with finances, stating that her salary from the show is "woefully insufficient" to take care of her two children. According to Lisa, her estranged physician husband, Lenny Hochstein, has left her in a dire financial situation since he took his wallet and aimed it at Lisa 2.0, his new and improved partner.

In an effort to support herself and her children, Lisa has filed court documents requesting alimony from Lenny. She claims that her "part-time" employment on RHOM is not enough to maintain their luxurious lifestyle, which she is accustomed to. Lisa's lawyer has also requested both retroactive alimony and child support from the date of filing.

However, Lenny denies Lisa's claims and says that he has been paying for everything, including her recent vacation to Colorado with their children. He also states that Lisa's RHOM salary is about $30k per episode, which is a substantial amount. Lenny, who is a successful plastic surgeon and earns millions of dollars a year, argues that he has been contributing significantly to their family's financial needs.

The couple's divorce is becoming increasingly messy, with Lisa refusing to leave their marital home despite their prenup agreement. Lisa has also accused Lenny of refusing to pay for the children's healthcare and making false claims about supporting them financially.

As the battle between Lisa and Lenny continues, many are left wondering if their children will be affected by their parents' ongoing feud. Only time will tell how this scandalous situation will unfold.

