Is ‘The Simpsons’ ending? ‘FOX Animation Domination’ on Sundays gets Fall revamp amid cancellation fears

As FOX announced its lineup of shows for the fall of 2026, viewers of 'The Simpsons' every Sunday night were left with apprehensions. There were many shake-ups, some expected, including for Sunday nights when “The Simpsons” usually airs.'

The Simpsons Movie sequel announced for 2027. (Representational) (X/@TheSimpsons)

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Sunday nights on FOX feature “FOX Animation Domination” as part of which “The Simpsons” episodes are aired. With several major changes hitting the segment starting September 21, the apprehensions of 'The Simpsons' and, more broadly, of “FOX Animation Domination” fans are not unfounded.

But contrary to what many seem to be fearing, ‘The Simpsons’ has not been cancelled. It will continue to air on Sunday nights at 8pm EDT - but there are other major changes to the segment.

“The Simpsons” Is Not Cancelled: FOX Fall Lineup Explained

The major change announced by FOX in Sunday's "FOX Animation Domination" segment is the inclusion of live-action comedy shows instead of full-blown animation. Shows on the current line-up starting 8pm EDT on Sundays: "Family Guy", "American Dad!" and "Bob's Burgers" will go off air.

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Their places will be taken by "Animal Control," "Universal Basic Guys", and “Grimsburg”. However, "The Simpsons," which remains one of the most-viewed shows on FOX, will continue to headline the Sunday evening segment at 8pm EDT.

Season 38 of 'The Simpsons' will premiere as part of FOX's fall lineup September 21 onwards. New ‘The Simpsons’ at 8pm EDT will be followed by "Animal Control" (Season 5) at 8:30pm EDT, "Universal Basic Guys" (Season 3) at 9pm EDT, and finally "Grimsburg" from 9pm to 9:30pm EDT.

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Also read: The Simpsons creator in Epstein files: Matt Groening faces backlash; ‘They weren’t predicting…'

Why FOX Revamped “FOX Animation Domination”

FOX has not specified a reason behind the changes. However, reports indicate that the change is more strategic than to do with the popularity of the shows cancelled or included.

According to a report in Animation Magazine from May this year, FOX is holding back "Family Guy" and "Bob's Burgers" for a midseason release. Amid the current issues with ratings for network TV, FOX is hoping to bring in more viewers in the new shows, according to a report by The Collider.

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Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn has also said, discussing the company's animated strategy, that their focus is on building new franchises that could be as big hits as the animated shows already on the network. He described the legacy shows as a "flywheel" to launch shows like "Universal Basic Guys" and "Grimsburg"