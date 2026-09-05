Isha Rikhi speaks out amid Badshah divorce buzz and Bigg Boss 20 speculation: ‘It's shocking to hear’

Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has finally spoken about her separation from Badshah, but the actor is not ready to put the details of their relationship out in the open. Isha and Badshah had reportedly been in a relationship for nearly four years before getting married in a low-key ceremony. The marriage came to light in March 2026 when Isha’s mother shared pictures from the wedding online. Now, she has taken to Instagram to speak up after her Bigg Boss 20 promo was unveiled on Friday night.

Isha Rikhi says she will not discuss her personal life publicly

Isha Rikhi reacts to Badshah divorce rumours: ‘I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours’.

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Taking to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, Isha Rikhi addressed the ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage. The actor expressed shock over the reports doing the rounds and urged both the media and the public not to believe unverified claims about her personal life.

She wrote, “There are many rumours circulating about my marriage. Its shocking to hear and read the news reports appearing in certain quarters. I request certain sections of the media not to spread any rumours regarding my marriage or separation. I also urge the general public not to believe anything they read or hear unless the information comes directly from me or through my official social media handles. Thank you.”

Deep Dive What did Isha Rikhi say about her separation from Badshah? Isha Rikhi described being shocked by the rumors surrounding her marriage and urged the media and public not to believe unverified claims. She emphasized that information should come directly from her social media. How did Isha Rikhi's personal life impact speculation about her joining Bigg Boss 20? Speculation about Isha Rikhi potentially entering Bigg Boss 20 arose after a promo featured a mystery female contestant discussing a painful relationship, which many viewers linked to her recent experiences. When is Bigg Boss 20 set to premiere, and what can we expect? Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6, 2026, at 9 PM on JioHotstar and 10:30 PM on Colors TV, featuring a newly designed house inspired by Alice in Wonderland and a variety of rumored contestants.

Isha Rikhi via Instagram.

Isha Rikhi’s emotional story fuels Bigg Boss 20 speculation

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{{^usCountry}} Isha’s comments come amid fresh speculation about her possible entry into Bigg Boss 20, after a recent promo showed a mystery female contestant opening up about a painful relationship. With her face blurred, the contestant is seen getting emotional while recalling what she went through after falling in love and losing trust in someone. She says, “Mujhe pyaar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya (breaking down in tears). Jab aapka trust tootta hai kuch rishton se toh…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Isha’s comments come amid fresh speculation about her possible entry into Bigg Boss 20, after a recent promo showed a mystery female contestant opening up about a painful relationship. With her face blurred, the contestant is seen getting emotional while recalling what she went through after falling in love and losing trust in someone. She says, “Mujhe pyaar hua, aur jo kuch bhi maine face kiya (breaking down in tears). Jab aapka trust tootta hai kuch rishton se toh…” {{/usCountry}}

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The makers have not revealed who the contestant is, and there has been no confirmation from Isha or the show that she is part of the new season. Still, the promo has led many viewers to speculate that the actress could be the person behind the blurred face, particularly given everything that has unfolded in her personal life recently.

Badshah and Isha Rikhi confirm their separation

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The couple addressed their separation through matching statements on social media, asking for privacy as they move on with their lives. Badshah wrote, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”

They also made it clear that they would not be discussing the matter any further. “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship,” their statement read.

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Badshah’s second divorce

This is Badshah’s second marriage to end in divorce. He was earlier married to Jasmine Masih, with the two tying the knot in 2012. They welcomed their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, in January 2017, but went their separate ways in 2020. Jasmine now lives in London with their daughter.

Rumoured list of contestants

The rumoured contestants for this season include a mix of television actors, reality-show personalities, social media creators and regional stars. While the complete lineup is yet to be officially announced, several names have been reported as being part of Bigg Boss 20.

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is a reality-TV personality who has previously won MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla, making him one of the more familiar faces on the list. Qazi Touqeer, who rose to fame through the reality show Fame Gurukul, is another name doing the rounds. Rapper Yung DSA, also known as Yeda Yung, is reportedly set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

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The list also includes several television actors, with Mahhi Vij, Khushi Dubey and Aman Gandhi among the names being discussed. Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey, Geeta Basra, Uditi Singh, Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan, Rohed Khan, Rhiya Ahir, Love Gill and Rhiti Tiwari are also rumoured to participate in the show.

The new season of Bigg Boss is set to premiere on September 6, 2026, with Salman returning as the host. The reality show will stream on JioHotstar at 9 PM, while its television broadcast on Colors TV will begin at 10:30 PM.