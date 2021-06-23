It was special, fancy and filmy: Shiny Doshi on her secret engagement

Though Shiny Doshi got engaged to her boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani last January, the actor kept the news under wraps as she was waiting for the right time to announce. The actor explains, “Our families and close friends, of course, knew that we were engaged. We had locked a wedding date too, but due to the lockdown, our plans were put on hold. Last year, things were grim, so we wanted to wait and kept it low key. On June 22, which is our third anniversary of our first meeting, we thought to share the news of our engagement with the world.”

The Sarojini actor says that both of them are romantic and in the three years of being together, they have planned many surprises. Recalling the proposal, which was “dreamy and romantic”, she shares, “We were on a trip to Vietnam and I had no idea that he would propose in such a romantic way. He was excited about the trip and planned our stay and visit to places etc. He got the ring before we flew and I remember seeing the décor on the beach and telling him it looks romantic and wonderful. When we went to the beach and he told me it was a surprise for me, I was overwhelmed. It was so special, wonderful, quite fancy and filmy. Though my ring was loose and we got it fixed later. It was a day I will always remember as I never expected such a grand gesture. No one had ever done anything like this for me before.”

After returning to India, Doshi began shooting for her ongoing TV show and when the lockdown was announced, the couple got quality time with each other. Calling it the best time of her life, she says, “We were together for six months and we were for each other. Our bond grew stronger as we together 24x7, so you learn more about the person than when you are dating. Now, our families have been trying to figure out the wedding date, which will be in July, most probably. We have not locked anything yet. It will be a closed family affair as due to the pandemic, we won’t have a lavish affair,” she signs off.