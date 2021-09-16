It’s risky but we need to work: Surendra Pal

Veteran actor Surendra Pal says though the pandemic threat is still looming large but people need to go back to work for survival.

The Lucknowite, best known for his role as Dronachayra in the cult show Mahabharat, says, “Things have changed drastically and we are living in a very strange world since the pandemic happened. The saying jo dar gaya ho mar gaya has changed to jo dar gaya wo bach gaya. Moreover, negative (report) is a positive thing!”

However, the actor is in no mood to slow down. “I feel blessed to be a part of an industry that is entertaining people who are stuck in their homes and fear moving out. And, it’s for our audience that we need to work for despite age factor and vrirus threat. It’s certainly putting our lives at risk but then we also need to earn for our families. I remember a line from my show Shaktiman — Andhera kayam rahe, humesha! But, I am sure there will be an end to this darkness!”

Pal has been working in pandemic as well. “After the lockdown once senior actor started working I too was back in action. I have shot for web-series Rockers, completed two untitled films in UP and I’m now doing a TV show Meri Doli Mere Angana for Azaad where I play the head of the family. I even came to Lucknow some time back for the shoot of the film ‘India In my Veins’, a biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, directed by Shubhash Malik.

In industry since 32 years Pal has played various roles. “From playing Dronacharya to an alien, a psychopath killer or mighty Ravana I have essayed numerous characters in over 10,000-odd episodes so far. I always been a busy actor and there was a time when I had 12 shows on air at a same time. Working with all leading directors both in films and television I have had a very smooth journey and was never out of work.”

The actor adds, “I am very selective about my role as with God’s grace I don’t have problem of getting work as shows have always been on stand-by for me. I have a certain image so I have to live up to it. I owe everything to DD and have great respect for it was Mahabharat that established in the industry so I prefer associating with them for shows regularly.”

