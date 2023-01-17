Jankee Parekh wishes husband Nakuul Mehta on 40th birthday with sweet message, video

Singer Jankee Parekh wished her actor-husband Nakuul Mehta on his birthday via an Instagram post. Nakuul turned 40 on Tuesday. In her post, She shared adorable short videos of Nakuul with their son Sufi. The father-son duo can be seen spending quality time with each other. Jankee wrote a long heartfelt message, calling Nakuul ‘my forever love'. Along with fans, Nakuul reacted to his wife's heartwarming post. (Also read: Farhan Akhtar wishes ‘pa’ Javed Akhtar birthday with a beautiful note)

Taking to Instagram Reels, Jankee posted a video. In the clip, Nakuul can been seen playing with his son, Sufi, in a carefree manner. He enjoyed swing with him. Then, he took Sufi for a morning walk in stroller. The two sat together and read a book. In another, Nakuul, along with Jankee, enjoyed a swing at night with their son. At the end, Jankee shared a picture, in which the couple planted a soft kiss on Sufi's head.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Jankee wrote for Nakuul, “40 incredible years to my beautiful man (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji). And how fortunate I am to have been a witness to and a part of his life for more than 20 years now. Out of the many hats that you wear, my most favourite is and will always be that of you being Sufis’ Dadda. From being kids to now raising our own, life has come full circle.”

She further wrote, “Watching you with Sufi makes my heart so full. I just want you to know how much Sufi and I truly appreciate all that you do for us every single day. Thank you for being the best father for Sufi, the most caring husband for me. You are my best friend and the most special partner I could have hoped for through this journey of life. Your heart has an infinite capacity to give love and I pray that you never cease to realise that. I pray that you touch lives, inspire millions and continue to get inspired for as long as you live. I pray that as you keep evolving and growing as a person, you take everyone along, like you always have. I pray that you continue to find happiness and joy in the simple and little things. I pray that our bond becomes deeper and stronger with each passing day.”

She concluded her long message by saying, “And one day when Sufi is old enough to realise what all you have been able to do in your life, he smiles brightly and proudly says, ‘That’s my Dadda!’ Happy birthday my forever love.” Reacting to the post, Nakuul wrote, “Straight tears (two red heart emojis).” To which, Jankee dropped kiss and heart emojis.

Actors Dia Mirza commented, “Happy birthday @nakuulmehta (tiger and blue butterfly emojis)” and Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Happy birthday nakul mehta, caption (teary eyed emoji).” One of Nakuul's fans commented, “Ahh, he does not look 40.” Another fan wrote, “So beautiful and heartfelt, happy birthday Nakuul.”

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh got married on January 28, 2012. The couple was blessed with son, Sufi in February 2021. The two often shares pictures and videos of each other on social media handle.

