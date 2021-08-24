Jasmin Bhasin blushes as paparazzi say they were waiting to see to her ‘beautiful face’, want to create song on her

Jasmin Bhasin was showered with compliments by photographers during a recent outing. She blushed as they called her beautiful and expressed their desire to make a song on her.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Jasmin was asked to take off her mask to pose for pictures. As she said that she just did so sometime back, she was told that she earlier posed for a different set of shutterbugs and not for them.

“Aapko dekhne ke liye hum betaab ho rahe the, kabhi humko chehra mile khoobsurat saamne (We were waiting to see your beautiful face),” one photographer told Jasmin, making her blush. “Hum soch rahe hai aapke upar ek song bana de jaldi (We are thinking of making a song about you),” he told her. She replied, “Bana do, bana do (Go ahead).”

The paparazzo went on to tell Jasmin that they would cast her and her boyfriend Aly Goni in the music video.

Recently, Jasmin bought a new house and Aly shared the news on Instagram Stories. He posted a picture of her standing outside the main entrance, which was tied up with a large red ribbon, and congratulated her.

Jasmin and Aly, who were best friends before appearing on Bigg Boss 14 together, realised their feelings for each other while they were inside the Bigg Boss house. They have been in a relationship since the show ended.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aly said that he felt his equation with Jasmin might become weird after Bigg Boss 14 but nothing of that sort happened. “Mujhe laga tha ke bahar aake kuch badal jayega, ya kuch ajeeb sa feel hoga ke ab hum relationship mein ja rahe hain (I thought that after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, things might change between us or it might feel weird to get into a relationship). But nothing was like that,” he said.