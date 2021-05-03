Jasmin Bhasin on what helped her overcome suicidal thoughts: ‘You need to end that battle with yourself first’

During her appearance on Bigg Boss 14, television actor Jasmin Bhasin had opened up about battling suicidal thoughts after being rejected at multiple auditions. In a new interview, she talked about what helped her come out of that dark phase of her life.

“See, I went through that zone long ago in my life, when I had come to Mumbai and I was struggling. Woh ladai meri khud ke saath thi because kahin na kahin (It was a battle that I had to fight against myself because somewhere) I was losing confidence in myself. I thought I am flawed, my skin has flaws, I don’t look good and that’s why I face rejections every day,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

Jasmin said that self-love helped her cope with the negative feelings. “For me, the learning point is, you need to end that battle with yourself first. You need to accept yourself the way you are. You need to accept your flaws because your flaws make you unique and different from others, otherwise we will all look like same dolls in a toy shop. As long as you feel confident about yourself and have this determination that ‘This is what I want to do, I will make sure I do it, at least I will give my 100% so that I do not feel guilty that I did not make that attempt’, nothing and nobody can stop you,” she said.

Jasmin has acted in shows such as Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

After Bigg Boss 14, she featured in two music videos with her boyfriend, television actor Aly Goni -- Tony Kakkar’s Tera Suit and Vishal Mishra’s Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

