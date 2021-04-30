Jasmin Bhasin talks about relationship with Aly Goni: 'What is dating phase exactly? It's the same between us'

Actor Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have gone from being friends to being in a relationship, with much of the change happening during their stint in Bigg Boss 14. Now, in an interview, Jasmin has spoken about her experience with 'dating' Aly, who she has known for years.

Jasmin entered the Bigg Boss 14 house at the start of the season. Few months down the line, Aly entered the house. While they have always maintained that they have been the thickest of friends, in the course of their journey inside the house, viewers witnessed their chemistry as well.

In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jasmin was asked about dating Aly. When Bigg Boss was over, Aly had said that he wanted to experience a 'dating phase' with her. Replying to it, she said: "We never really had this 'dating' scene going with each other. We wanted to explore this phase. But nothing has changed, we still feel like friends, we are still the same - talking nonsense to each other, pulling each other's leg and travelling with each other, chilling and having fun. What is dating phase exactly? It's the same between us. Nothing like they show in movies or what happens while in college."

She was then asked if they were under any pressure from their respective families, now that the relationship is out for people to see. Jasmin replied: "No, our families are very chill and there is no pressure."

The couple recently appeared in a music video, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, sung by Vishal Mishra. The video was about heartbreaks and features the couple as the lead pair. Jasmin was asked if real-life equation comes in the way of the reel equation. How does one keep the personal and professional apart? She said: “I think that comes automatically. This is the best part of being actors - we forget our personal equations once we’re on sets. We forget whose brother, sister, wife, girlfriend, or boyfriend we are, we turn into actors. The moment we’re on sets, we see cameras, we are actors."

