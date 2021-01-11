Jasmin Bhasin says her parents have no objection to her marrying Aly Goni, reveals she has 'fallen in love' with him

After keeping fans guessing about her relationship status with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin finally confessed that she has ‘fallen in love’ with him. The two often discussed their future on Bigg Boss 14 and talked about the possibility of marriage. She asked him to convince her parents, while he said that he will not be with her, if they did not agree to the marriage.

Jasmin, who was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 in Sunday’s episode, said that her parents are ‘very happy’ about her being with Aly. She also expressed her desire to marry him once his parents approve of their relationship.

Last week, Jasmin’s parents entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a part of family week and advised her to play a solo game. Even when she insisted that her bond with her Aly goes back a long way, they stood by their words.

“My parents were misunderstood. They asked me to focus on my game, jo bhi kaha unhone woh game ke liye kaha (they said what they did for the game). Why will my parents have any problem with our relationship? I have had a discussion with them and they are very happy,” she told The Times of India.

“I have fallen in love and it’s a beautiful feeling. I don’t mind getting married this year, my parents are okay with it. Once Aly comes out, they will meet his parents. We need to know what his parents have to say about it. I have met them a few times, but pehle hum sirf dost thay (we were just friends then). Once they approve our relationship, phir main wait nahi karungi (I will not wait), I will get married. I know Aly is the one for me,” she added.

Jasmin’s eviction was met with strong opposition by her fans, who began trending the hashtag #WeWantJasminBack on social media. After her exit, she thanked her fans for her support and urged them to vote for Aly to ensure that he wins Bigg Boss 14.