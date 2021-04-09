Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jason Shah confirms relationship with Anusha Dandekar: 'Life has been beautiful with her'
Jason Shah confirms relationship with Anusha Dandekar: 'Life has been beautiful with her'

Jason Shah has called Anusha Dandekar gorgeous. He described her as a kind and free spirited person, adding that he loves that about her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 11:43 AM IST
Jason Shah met Anusha Dandekar on the sets of a music video.

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Jason Shah has confirmed his relationship with television personality and VJ, Anusha Dandekar. Jason has said that the duo met on the sets of a music video.

Calling her gorgeous, Jason described her as a kind and free spirited person, adding that he loves that about Anusha. "I have known Anusha and her sister Shibani for a very long time now, but I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her," he told a leading daily.

He added, “I haven’t been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future.”

Meanwhile, Anusha, on Thursday bared her heart on her breakup with Karan Kundra and her relationship status. In January this year, Anusha had denied breakup rumours initially but later mentioned that she was cheated on in the past.

On Thursday, during her Instagram QnA session, a fan asked Anusha, "How u dealt with ur breakup?..I know u must have been torn 4m inside...but u looked so strong."

She replied, “You know I wasn't even torn from the inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on...how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose...I really broke my own heart...if that makes sense.”

When another fan asked Anusha about her current relationship status, she replied that she is "falling in love with me and finding someone who will be ugly laugh like this hahaha and also be HONEST, loyal and not afraid of a real woman!"

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone's 'proudest husband in the world' Ranveer Singh says she is 'born for greatness'

A few weeks ago, Anusha had posted a picture with Jason on Instagram and written, "When your director for the day looks like this #SoGramable! Oh Hey J @JasonShah."

anusha dandekar

