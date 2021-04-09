IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone's 'proudest husband in the world' Ranveer Singh says she is 'born for greatness'
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone's 'proudest husband in the world' Ranveer Singh says she is 'born for greatness'

Actor Ranveer Singh has written a heartfelt note for his wife, Deepika Padukone, for her website. He said that she is born for greatness, and called her the most 'amazing' person he's ever met.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 10:08 AM IST

Ranveer Singh has written a note for his wife, Deepika Padukone, on her newly launched website. In his note, Ranveer mentioned how Deepika is made for 'greatness'.

"Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she's one of the finest actors in the world. She's got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world," he wrote.


Filmmakers Kabir Khan and Farah Khan, and fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, also wrote testimonials for her. Farah wrote, "There was an innate dignity and poise that I saw in her, that I haven't seen in too many girls that age. 13 years later, these 2 very qualities, remain intact. We also often speak about her evolution as an actor and her craft, but what I truly admire about her, is how she has managed to keep her head above it all! I love her, I am proud of her and she will always be my baby." Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah's Om Shanti Om.

Also read: Happy birthday Jaya Bachchan: When she joked how Aaradhya has Miss World Aishwarya Rai for a nurse

On her website, Deepika is showcasing her work, her new YouTube channel, her photoshoots, magazine covers and also her mental health organisation, The Live Laugh Love Foundation. Deepika has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline, including 83, Baiju Bawra, Fighter, Sanki, Pathan, and Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film The Intern. She has almost finished shooting for Shakun Batra's upcoming drama with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
deepika padukone ranveer singh

Related Stories

Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan previously worked together on Piku.
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan previously worked together on Piku.
bollywood

Amitabh to replace late Rishi Kapoor in The Intern remake, Deepika announces

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 04:15 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan will replace Rishi Kapoor in the Bollywood remake of The Intern, producer-actor Deepika Padukone announced on Monday. Rishi died last year, after a two-year battle with cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Deepika Padukone used cool special effects in a new video posted on Instagram.
Deepika Padukone used cool special effects in a new video posted on Instagram.
bollywood

Deepika’s new video is ‘out of this world’, fans can’t get over ‘perfect’ legs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • Deepika Padukone shared a cool new video on Instagram Reels, with a bunch of special effects. She called her new post ‘out of this world’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP