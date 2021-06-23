Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jayati Bhatia on rumours of Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan’s secret child: ‘Paaglon ki kami nahi hai’

Jayati Bhatia rubbished the rumour of her Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan having a secret child. She said that it was the creation of crazy minds.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 01:34 PM IST
Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan’s Sasural Simar Ka co-star Jayati Bhatia reacted to rumours of them having a secret child.

Jayati Bhatia reacted to rumours of Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan having a secret child and called it ‘rubbish’. The three actors have worked together in the popular show Sasural Simar Ka.

Recently, in an interview, Avika Gor talked about link-up rumours with Manish Raisinghan and how it was even reported that they had a secret child. She said that he was almost as old as her father. Manish, in another interview, called the rumour ‘absurd’ and pointed out that he was 18 years older than Avika.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jayati Bhatia shared a screenshot of a news report on this, and wrote, “Duniya mein paaglon ki kami nahi hai… Story bannaney ke liye kuchh bhi story banaatey hain (There is no dearth of crazy people in the world. To make a story, these people will say anything)… Rubbish story.”

Jayati Bhatia reacted to a rumour about Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan.

Avika told RJ Siddharth Kannan that it was ‘impossible’ for her and Manish to have ever been a couple. “Even now when people ask me if anything was happening between us, I’m like ‘yaar, mere papa se thoda chhota hai woh (he’s almost my father’s age)’,” she said.

Also read | Ashnoor Kaur hits back at man who called Kya Karu ‘vulgar song’: ‘Is it the vulgarity of your vision?’

Manish, meanwhile, addressed the rumour of a secret child in an interview with a leading daily. “This is one of the most absurd things I have ever heard about my friendship with Avika. Why can’t two individuals be good friends? Why do they have to be in a relationship? Also it’s a fact that I am 18 years older than her,” he said.

Last year, on June 30, Manish married Sangeita Chauhan in a gurdwara in Mumbai, in the presence of just three family members. Meanwhile, Avika is in a relationship with Milind Chandwani of MTV Roadies Real Heroes fame.

