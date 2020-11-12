e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Avika Gor introduces boyfriend Milind Chandwani with romantic post, says she is his ‘forever’

Avika Gor introduces boyfriend Milind Chandwani with romantic post, says she is his ‘forever’

Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor revealed in a new Instagram post that she is in a relationship with Milind Chandwani of MTV Roadies Real Heroes fame. She also opened up about marriage.

tv Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 12:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Avika Gor with boyfriend Milind Chandwani in Goa.
Avika Gor with boyfriend Milind Chandwani in Goa.
         

Avika Gor, who acted in popular shows such as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, announced her relationship with Milind Chandwani. Milind, who participated in the adventure reality show MTV Roadies Real Heroes, runs an NGO called Camp Diaries.

In a romantic Instagram post, Avika said that her ‘prayers have been answered’ and talked about how lucky she is to have a partner like Milind. She said that he understood her, believed in her, cared for her and helped her grow.

Calling herself Milind’s ‘forever’, Avika clarified that marriage was not on the cards anytime soon. “My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin ‘log kya kahenge’ waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai… isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi (But I am no longer worried about what people will say, so I wanted to share my relationship with the world),” she wrote.

“I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile,” she added.

Avika also joked that Milind’s ‘ganda (terrible)’ sense of humour was rubbing off onto her. “I love you from the bottom of my heart. Thanks for completing me,” she ended her post.

Milind commented on the post, “Kaafi hi Sundar likha hai tumne (you have written beautifully). I’m really excited to be sharing this journey with you, my love! Also, you’re lucky to get some of my sense of humor. Jalo mat, baraabari karo (don’t be jealous, match up to me)!”

 
View this post on Instagram

La vie en rose. My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life! (Shiroo ke alava😂) This kind human is mine. And I’m his.. forever.. We all deserve a partner that understands us, believes in us, inspires us, helps us grow & truly cares for us. But, most of us feel that it's impossible to find such a partner. So, it feels like a dream, but it’s real! So so so real! I pray for all of you .. I want u all to feel what I’m feeling today.. Utmost joy.. Abundance of love.. My heart is so full and the feeling is precious. I thank God for giving me this experience that’s going to be most important chapter of my life... Haha... Nahi nahi, not getting married or anything so soon... Lekin "log kya kahenge" waale thoughts toh ab jaa chuke hai.. isiliye is pyaar ke baare mein khule aam batana chahti thi.. I feel so blessed that I feel this emotion right now for someone who entered my life with the intention of just making me smile.. Today I can proudly say that this idiot is making my heart smile.. Ufff ... challo itne paise mein itna hi milega🤓 isse zayada tareef karungi toh Mr. Chandwani chand tak udega.. 🤪 Well, I’m aware yeh kaafi ganda joke tha, but pura credit goes to his sense of humour! Like they say "sangat ka asar"😜 Challo jao sab khush raho ab 🥰 I love you from the bottom of my heart❤️Thanks for completing me. 😊 @milindchandwani Pc @j.v.d23

A post shared by Avika Gor (@avikagor) on

In a post shared on his Instagram account, Milind talked about how he met Avika and fell in love with her. “Life is really unpredictable & you find the right people when you least expect them. This kind soul entered my life to help me create a larger impact with the children that I worked with. She got so immersed in our work that I almost forgot that she was a well-known celebrity. She hosted our trainings at her house, taught our kids drama & dance, took care of them when we traveled for competitions, helped us raise more funds and so much more. Her kindness, humility & cheerful nature kept me in awe of her everyday. She stood with me when things got really hard & ensured that I never felt low,” he wrote.

 
View this post on Instagram

Life is really unpredictable & you find the right people when you least expect them. 😊 This kind soul entered my life to help me create a larger impact with the children that I worked with. She got so immersed in our work that I almost forgot that she was a well-known celebrity. She hosted our trainings at her house, taught our kids drama & dance, took care of them when we traveled for competitions, helped us raise more funds and so much more. Her kindness, humility & cheerful nature kept me in awe of her everyday. She stood with me when things got really hard & ensured that I never felt low. Today, I'm happy to share that this beautiful soul is an integral part of my life. No no, not getting married yet, but yes, we are together. 😊 I love her. Oh wait, she's reading this as well. I love you, beautiful. 😊 Thanks for being patient with me. You've grown phenomenally in the last year or so & I love how you're still consciously trying to evolve into an even better human every day. I know you think that I made you a better person, but as I always say, I just made you see yourself from my eyes. You guide me when I feel lost, you scold me when I'm not at my best behavior with my family, you brainstorm with me when I run short of creativity, you push me when I act lazy(Oh wait, I do that), you celebrate every small success with me and a thousand other things. So, thanks for all that you do for me & with me. I'm proud of you & hence, I'm proud of being with you. 😊 PS - Now please transfer the payment for this post. 😂😂 PPS - @shiroo_chihuahua loves me more. 😎 @avikagor PC - @j.v.d23

A post shared by Milind Chandwani (@milindchandwani) on

Also read: Did Rahul Vaidya get engaged to Disha Parmar before entering Bigg Boss 14? Here is what she has to say

“Today, I’m happy to share that this beautiful soul is an integral part of my life. No no, not getting married yet, but yes, we are together. I love her. Oh wait, she’s reading this as well. I love you, beautiful. Thanks for being patient with me. You’ve grown phenomenally in the last year or so & I love how you’re still consciously trying to evolve into an even better human every day. I know you think that I made you a better person, but as I always say, I just made you see yourself from my eyes,” he added.

Milind credited Avika as his support and inspiration. “You guide me when I feel lost, you scold me when I’m not at my best behavior with my family, you brainstorm with me when I run short of creativity, you push me when I act lazy(Oh wait, I do that), you celebrate every small success with me and a thousand other things. So, thanks for all that you do for me & with me. I’m proud of you & hence, I’m proud of being with you,” he wrote. He jokingly added, “Now please transfer the payment for this post.” In another postscript, he quipped that her dog, Shiroo loves him more.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
India in historic recession, RBI ‘nowcast’ shows
Covishield could be realistic solution to coronavirus pandemic: SII
Covishield could be realistic solution to coronavirus pandemic: SII
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD’s Manoj Jha taunts Nitish Kumar
‘You dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats’: RJD’s Manoj Jha taunts Nitish Kumar
Covid-19: Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain shut, govt puts reopening plan on hold
Covid-19: Schools in Tamil Nadu to remain shut, govt puts reopening plan on hold
Biden names chief of staff, signals reliance on trusted, moderate aides
Biden names chief of staff, signals reliance on trusted, moderate aides
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
‘Turned strength into weakness’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over economy
‘Turned strength into weakness’: Rahul Gandhi aims at PM Modi over economy
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In