Jayat Bhatia will soon be seen in Sasutal SImar Ka 2.
TV actor Jayati Bhatia wonders if her mom's vaccination appointment was cancelled due to shortage of Covid-19 vaccines

  TV actor Jayati Bhatia revealed that her mother's scheduled appointment for Covid 19 vaccination has been cancelled. She added that she does not why it was cancelled.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 08:29 PM IST

TV actor Jayati Bhatia has expressed her suspicion that there might be a shortage of Covid-19 vaccine in the country. She revealed that her mother's appointment for the vaccine was scheduled for April 15. However, it has been cancelled without any reason. Jayati is best known for her roles in Sasural Simar Ka, Itihaas, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin.

Jayati tweeted Wednesday, "My mother's appointment for Vaccine scheduled on this 15th April @KDAH got cancelled today #noreasonsgiven..got me thinking about the same..maybe we are short of #COVIDvaccine." She was responding to a tweet which said, "The story big media is suppressing- India is short of vaccines now."

Jayati later shared a news item about Maharashtra state health minister saying that there is a shortage of vaccines. She wrote alongside, "See..thats why maybe my mother's #COVIDVaccination appointment for this 15th April was cancelled by @KDAHMumbai."

Jayati has been acting for more than three decades now. Apart from serials, she has also worked in a few films and several web shows.

Jayati is all set to be back with the second season of Sasural Simar Ka. She shared a promo of the show recently on Instagram and wrote, "Lijiye merey sab #SasuralSimarka ke fans ke liye meri taraf sey ye pyaara #gift..#sasuralsimarka2 ka #firstpromo...Main aur meri #Simar.. Main aur #chhotiSimar...Is baar bhi aap sab ka dher saara pyaar chahiye...Bataiye kaisa laga..#jaimatadi @colorstv @msrashmi2002_ @ms.dipika."

Also read: Smriti Khanna shares funny video as Indian woman after 6 months in Canada, watch

Sasural Simar Ka aired on Colors TV from April 2011 to March 2018. During its tenure, the show went from being a daily soap about female empowerment to a supernatural show with regular appearances by demons and visits to 'paataal lok'.

Story Saved
