Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jeetendra says Ekta Kapoor built 4 crore set for show when bungalows were given for shoots at 8k: ‘Sasta pad gaya’
tv

Jeetendra says Ekta Kapoor built 4 crore set for show when bungalows were given for shoots at 8k: ‘Sasta pad gaya’

Jeetendra said that back when no one thought of erecting grand sets for a television show, Ekta Kapoor spent ₹4 crore on one. Watch the video here.
Ekta Kapoor and Jeetendra on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 07:59 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A new ‘uncensored’ video from The Kapil Sharma Show, featuring Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor, was shared on the comedian’s YouTube channel. The episode was originally telecast last month.

Jeetendra talked about how back in the day, television shows were shot in bungalows, which were rented out at 25,000 for film shoots and at 8,000 for serial shoots. “Shobha (Kapoor, his wife) and Ekta erected sets for 4 crore at that time. The idea was to amortise, to use it in such a way and get the grandeur also,” he said.

“Pehle aisa koi karta nahi tha, set nahi lagata tha (Back then, no one would erect sets for a television show). Then they did it. You have to think out of the box. They thought out of the box, they saved money. On the contrary, yeh bohot sasta pad gaya. 4 crore ka set laga ke usko 5 saal chalaya (it turned out to be quite economical. They used the 4 crore set for five years),” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Ekta and Shobha’s banner, Balaji Telefilms, has produced long-running television shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya.

Also see | Ekta Kapoor jokes Shobha Kapoor asks her to drop actors from shows: ‘Paise zyada maang rahe hai’

In the video, Ekta also talked about working throughout the lockdown via Zoom calls. “Mostly humara kaam toh writing hai toh ghar pe baith kar bhi ho jaata hai. Ghar mein baithna bada problem ho gaya tha. Inke liye, kyunki main ghar pe thi (Our work mostly involves writing so it could be done from home. But sitting at home was a huge problem. For him, because I was at home),” she quipped.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jeetendra ekta kapoor
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP