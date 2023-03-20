Jen Boecher schools Rishi Singh for sending his 'half naked' pic to another woman: 'Do you know how embarrassing it is?'

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Jen Boecher had a conversation with Rishi Singh regarding his decision to send a half-naked photo of himself to another woman. Boecher expressed her disappointment and referred to the incident as ‘embarrassing’ for her. She admitted that she was questioning everything in their relationship as a result of his actions. In addition, Boecher shared some visa issues that might prevent her from returning to India. In the previous episode, Jen had asked Rishi about the possibility of his family not approving of their relationship and whether he would consider meeting someone else. She also inquired about the likelihood of his family accepting her fully. (Also read: Jen Boecher reacts to Rishi Singh's family forcing him on arranged marriage: 'He would choose me over his family')

Rishi Singh with Jen Boecher.

On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé Rishi Singh and Jen Boecher's relationship encountered another level of stress when Jen discovered that Rishi had sent a ‘half-naked’ photo to another woman. In a preview for next week's episode, Jen confronts Rishi, asked him, "Why would you send a girl a picture of you half-naked?"

Rishi responds with a weak excuse, said, "I just send them, reply, nothing more than that." She said, “But it's a bulls.” She further continued, and said, “Do you know how embarrassing this is for me? I'm questioning my judgment, I'm questioning everything.”

The couple went through yet another difficult week, which resulted in more drama. An unforeseen visa issue made Rishi emotional and Jen anxious about the possibility of not being able to return to India. While staying in India, Jen sought the advice of an immigration lawyer and found out that her visa was only valid for a single entry. The lawyer advised her to return to the U.S. due to COVID, but Jen was apprehensive about leaving India as she feared not being able to return to be with Rishi. The uncertainty of when she could reunite with him left her feeling stressed and worried.

During Jen visit to India to meet Rishi's family, she was taken aback to discover that they were still attempting to find a match for Rishi with other women. Upon learning this, Jen had a private conversation with him in an effort to comprehend the situation. She said, “Why didn't you tell me? Please just be honest." She raised her concerns and asked, "Let's say your family finds you a match, like today, tomorrow, while I'm here. Are you going to have to go meet with her? To which Rishi replied, "No, definitely not."