Jen Shah begins jail term for telemarketing fraud scheme, says 'I must pay for the bad decisions I made but people....'

TV personality Jen Shah was involved in a telemarketing fraud scheme, has officially started serving her six-and-a-half-year sentence in federal prison in Bryan, Texas from Friday. Her attorney Priya Chaudhry gave a confirmation of her sentence news to Entertainment Weekly. Her team took to social media handle and shared a note with Jen's fans. In the post, she made an appeal to people to not judge her for the ‘bad decisions’ she made but the way she responded to her punishment ‘jail sentence.’ (Also read: Hell's Kitchen winner Alex Belew says 'it's easier for people to remark that chefs can't cook risotto but.....')

On Friday, Jen's team took to Instagram and shared a post. The message from Jen, read, “I am surrendering to a serve a sentence in federal prison today. It is the price I must pay for the bad decisions I made. People got hurt because of my decisions. While incarcerated, I will work to make amends and reconcile with the victims of my crime. In the link in my bio, I offer a more complete video conversation that explains that release plan I created. It's the line I have drawn, showing my commitment to work toward overcoming bad decisions I made during a personal crisis."

Jen Shah's message for fans on Instagram.

She continued further, and said, “In time, I pray that people will judge me for the way I responded to this sentence, rather than only for the decisions that led me to the prison. I'll publish my work and make the road transparent, inviting others to hold me accountable. ”

Jen Shah's emotional message on Instagram.

She concluded, “I am a believer in earning freedom, and I'll work toward that goal by making things right with the people I hurt. Jen Shah.” Her team wrote in the caption, “While Jen is away an administrator will be running her accounts to keep the #ShahSquad updated, thanks for your ongoing love and support.”

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family”, Priya told People.

Jen is known for her role in The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She got married to football coach Sharrieff Shah. The couple is blessed with two sons.

