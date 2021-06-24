Jennifer Aniston swears she never 'banged' David Schwimmer during Friends, says she'd 'proudly' admit it had it happened

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitted to crushing on each other while they were working on Friends, but said that they never acted on their feelings. The actors played Rachel and Ross on the sitcom, and made the revelation in a recent reunion episode.

Jennifer Aniston has now elaborated on her earlier comments, and said in an interview that she would 'proudly' admit that she 'banged' David Schwimmer, had it actually happened.

She said this in an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where she was joined by Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox. "We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked," she said. "The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."

"But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me," she added, as Courteney Cox backed her up. The Morning Show star concluded, "Howard's not going to believe me. No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no."

Last month, the two actors made headlines after they admitted to having crushed on each other while making Friends. "I just remember saying one time to David, it's gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television. Sure enough! First time we kissed was in that coffee shop," Aniston said during the episode. "We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. So we never crossed that boundary, you know. We respected that," said Schwimmer.