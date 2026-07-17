Jennifer Winget's bridal gown trial video goes viral amid reports of private UK wedding with businessman William Ishmael

For the past few months, Jennifer Winget's personal life has been the subject of constant speculation, with reports linking the actor to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. The rumours have now reached a new high after fresh claims suggested the couple got married in a private ceremony in the UK on July 16. While Jennifer has remained silent on the reports, a behind-the-scenes video from her bridal gown trial has gone viral online.

Bridal gown trial video grabs attention

Jennifer Winget's stunning bridal gown fitting video reignites wedding rumours with William Ishmael.

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Jennifer Winget's bridal gown trial video has taken over social media, giving fans what appears to be a rare look at her wedding preparations. Originally shared by Karleo Fashion before it was seemingly removed from the brand's page, the behind-the-scenes footage shows the actor trying different versions of her custom-designed bridal gown before choosing the final one.

The video captures Jennifer through various fitting sessions as she fine-tunes every aspect of the dress, from its silhouette to the fabric and finishing touches. Another clip shows Jennifer adjusting her veil during one of the last trial fittings. She is seen wearing an elegant white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, detailed thread embroidery and delicate hand-sewn beadwork.

Soon after, a fan page stitched together several photos and videos documenting her bridal journey, from the first design sketches to the final fitting, giving fans an even closer look at the process.

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Reports claim the wedding took place in the UK

{{^usCountry}} Jennifer and William have reportedly been dating for a while as they kept their relationship away from the public eye. Back in June 2026, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. It’s a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic. William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes. They are now planning their wedding. Jennifer has been shortlisting vendors and wedding services, and has even put together an elaborate mood board.” Who is William Ishmael? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jennifer and William have reportedly been dating for a while as they kept their relationship away from the public eye. Back in June 2026, a source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, “Jennifer and William are very happy together. It’s a treat to watch them and their affectionate dynamic. William proposed to Jennifer during a holiday, and she said yes. They are now planning their wedding. Jennifer has been shortlisting vendors and wedding services, and has even put together an elaborate mood board.” Who is William Ishmael? {{/usCountry}}

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William Ishmael is a Singapore-based businessman with years of experience in finance and trading. He currently works as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. A graduate in Economics and Finance from the University of York, he has also worked with UBS Investment Bank, building a career in trading, foreign exchange and business development.

Jennifer Winget's previous marriage

Before the recent wedding rumours, Jennifer Winget was married to actor Karan Singh Grover. The two fell in love while shooting for Dill Mill Gayye and got married in April 2012. However, their marriage ended two years later, with the couple parting ways in 2014. Karan later married actor Bipasha Basu in 2016.