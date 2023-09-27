Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Tv / Jinny's Kitchen spin-off teaser: BTS' V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi act goofy, Lee Seo-jin questions them

Jinny's Kitchen spin-off teaser: BTS' V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi act goofy, Lee Seo-jin questions them

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 27, 2023 03:28 PM IST

The first episode of the spin-off of Jinny's Kitchen will air soon. It will star BTS' V, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi and Lee Seo-jin. Watch teaser.

In a big surprise to fans, tvN on Wednesday unveiled a teaser of the spin-off of Jinny's Kitchen, a cooking show. As per Soompi, the upcoming spin-off has been titled Visiting God of Communication: Jinny’s Kitchen. Taking to its YouTube channel, tvN posted a nearly minute-long clip in which the cast of Jinny's Kitchen was seen. (Also Read | BTS' V sweeps floor, washes utensils and talks about his dream to be a chef in new teaser of Jinny’s Kitchen)

Jinny’s Kitchen staff reunite

(L-R) Jinny's Kitchen staff: Park Seo-joon, Jung Yu-mi, Lee Seo-jin, Choi Woo-shik and BTS' V hold a meeting.

In the clip, the team of Jinny’s Kitchen--BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, Jung Yu-mi and Lee Seo-jin reunite. As per the report, this time the staff members will "strengthen teamwork and communication through recreational activities". In the teaser, a person says, “It seems like the boss isn’t really interested in [his employees].” So, all executives and employees are asked to hold the first company retreat at Jinny’s Kitchen in order to "strengthen their teamwork and communication", as per Soompi.

Seo-jin questiuons Yu-mi, Seo-joon, Woo-shik, V

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

CEO Lee Seo-jin, director Jung Yu-mi, and executive manager Park Seo-joon as well as interns Choi Woo-shik and V get together. A not-so-happy Lee Seo-jin asks, “Communication is going very well, so who reported that it isn’t?” Yu-mi, V and Seo-joon avoid making eye contact while Woo-shik in a bid to get out of the situation asks repeatedly, “Who is it?”

Seo-joon, Woo-shik, V, Seo-jin, Yu-mi play games

Next, they take part in some games--both indoors and outdoors. As they play football, Seo-jin falls making those around him laugh. All of them sit on the floor playing another game while Yu-mi screams and laughs. While skipping, V follows Seo-joon but as soon as Woo-shik joins them, they miss their step. Woo-shik makes funny noises as V stares at him in disbelief. The first episode will air on September 12.

About Jinny’s Kitchen

Jinny’s Kitchen, aired earlier this year, is a spin-off series of the popular reality show Youn’s Kitchen. The upcoming spin-off features the same cast members. It featured a new restaurant run by Seo-jin who was promoted from the director of Youn’s Kitchen to the boss of the new restaurant. Jinny’s Kitchen focussed on the street food of Korea.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kim tae hyung reality tv show bts bts world bts video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP