Kamya Panjabi says she believes Zomato delivery person, can see innocence in his 'eyes'

Kamya Panjabi has joined the likes of Parineeti Chopra and Rohit Roy in defending the Zomato delivery person who was accused by a Bengaluru-based woman of attacking her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Kamya Panjabi has chimed in on the Zomato controversy.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi has sided with the Zomato delivery person who was accused of physical violence by a customer last week. Kamya joins actors Parineeti Chopra and Rohit Roy in expressing their mistrust in the accuser's claims.

On Sunday, she took to Twitter and wrote, "Well the eyes says it all... i feel #Kamraj the #ZomatoDeliveryGuy is innocent n i hope he gets justice @zomatoin @zomatocare @zomato. pls dont let him lose his job." Kamya was responding to a side-by-side picture of the accuser, a Bengaluru-based social media influencer named Hitashee, and Kamaraj, the delivery person.

The woman, in a video posted on Instagram, had accused the delivery person of punching her and running away after an altercation about her delivery being delayed. Kamaraj has denied the claims, and has said that the woman injured herself while trying to attack him.

"I don’t know for sure what went down between the zomato exec and the lady in question but unless he’s a fabulous actor, he’s not lying... I hope he gets justice and quick!" Rohit Roy tweeted. Parineeti also tweeted about the incident on Sunday. She wrote, "Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra appeals to Zomato to find out the 'truth', 'penalise the woman' in delivery man row

Zomato has said that it has suspended Kamaraj, although it is paying for his legal fees, as well as for Hitashee's medical expenses. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal tweeted that the priority is for the 'truth' to prevail, and added that the delivery person has an outstanding 4.75 rating on the platform.

